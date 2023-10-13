CROSSBONE SKULLY Debut Official Music Video For New Track “The Boom Went The Boom" Feat. DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN

Crossbone Skully - the exciting new multidimensional project led by mastermind Tommy Henriksen (guitarist and musical director for Alice Cooper’s band & member of Hollywood Vampires) - recently released their incendiary new single, “The Boom Went The Boom”, featuring Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen, across digital platforms.

The track is the second taste of new music from Crossbone Skully’s debut album due in 2024 via Better Noise Music.

Legendary producer Mutt Lange emerged from retirement to executive produce the album and was reunited with Collen on this track after having produced and co-wrote several of Def Leppard’s monumental albums.

“The Boom Went The Boom” is available digitally here, and an official music video can be viewed below.

Crossbone Skully also announced the first of what will be a series of limited-edition 7” vinyl singles. This first 7” vinyl will feature “The Boom Went The Boom" (feat. Phil Collen of Def Leppard) and a yet-to-be-announced B-side track and will be available exclusively to order through the band’s Spotify page here. Each will come with a limited-edition signed copy of Crossbone Skully’s “Thing #1” ashcan comic. Proceeds from the sale of the limited edition 7” vinyl will be donated to the 501(c)(3) charity MusiCares who offer preventive, emergency, and recovery programs for musicians and music industry workers in times of need.

Describing the new track, Henriksen says: “Like dynamite beneath deceit, 'The Boom Went The Boom' reveals the truth's explosive power in song, shattering masks and echoing the reckoning of lies, for when trust erodes, The Misfits Will Rise!"

“I love the Crossbone Skully record and I've always loved Tommy's voice, especially as we've got to sing live together a few times,” shares Collen. “I've always wanted to hear that voice on something like this, so here it is, finally! I'm totally thrilled to be a part of it!”

"The Boom Went The Boom" video:

"The Boom Went The Boom" lyric video:

Crossbone Skully’s debut single, “Evil World Machine”, was originally released on the soundtrack for the 2022 thriller The Retaliators (Better Noise Films) and its music video was premiered later that year at Fan Expo in San Francisco. Crossbone Skully also represents the band’s mascot and main character of their graphic novel and animated film, “Thing #1,” which were also revealed at Fan Expo. For the film, Henriksen enlisted several of his bandmates and friends for voiceovers on both the album and the upcoming film including A-list actor Johnny Depp and rock icons including Alice Cooper, Nikki Sixx, Joe Perry and Kane Roberts.

The forthcoming debut album features Henriksen on vocals and bass and was recorded by a sterling group of musicians including guitarist Tommy Denander (Alice Cooper), keyboardist Jamie Muhoberac (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Seal), bassist Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, Ace Frehley, the Cult, Ozzy Osbourne), drummer Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires), the late UFO bassist Pete Way and producer/mixer Mike Plotnikoff (AC/DC, Cher, Aerosmith).

(Photo - Jason Mayer)