CROSSBONE SKULLY Partner With ERNIE BOCH JR. For Subaru WRX TV Campaign Featuring “The Boom Went The Boom" Feat. DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN

Crossbone Skully - the powerful new rock group led by mastermind Tommy Henriksen (guitarist and musical director for Alice Cooper’s band & member of Hollywood Vampires) - are thrilled to announce a partnership with acclaimed businessman Ernie Boch Jr., President and CEO of Subaru Of New England, to feature their recent hit track, "The Boom Went The Boom" (feat. Phil Collen of Def Leppard) in an upcoming advertising campaign.

The TV campaign is in promotion of the new 2023 Subaru WRX and will continue to air over the next three months in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.

“When we heard Crossbone Skully’s ‘The Boom Went The Boom,’ we knew we had found the soundtrack for the Subaru WRX,” says Boch Jr. “The intense energy and heavy guitar mirrored the bold thrills and fierce performance of the WRX—setting the tone for an adrenaline rush. The moment the music kicks in, it gives a taste of the exhilaration you get behind the wheel of the Subaru WRX. ‘The Boom Went The Boom’ felt like the perfect choice.”

Crossbone Skully’s dynamic sound and captivating lyrics are highlighted across their three consecutive track releases: “Evil World Machine,” “The Boom Went The Boom" (feat. Phil Collen), and “I’m Unbreakable”. The tracks will surpass 1,000,000 combined streams this month as Crossbone Skully’s streaming success has been on an upward trajectory with a noteworthy 1,350% growth from September 2023 to January 2024. Official lyric and music videos for all three songs have to date established a combined total of over 600,000 views. Crossbone Skully has also showcased their dedication to global fans by providing translated lyric videos in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Crossbone Skully will release their debut album later this year via Better Noise Music. Henriksen convinced legendary producer Mutt Lange (AC/DC, Def Leppard) to emerge from retirement to executive produce the album along with enlisting a first-class lineup of musicians and his celebrity friends and bandmates for its recording sessions. These guests included Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Nikki Sixx, Joe Perry, Phil Collen and Kane Roberts; along with first-class recording musicians including Tommy Denander (Alice Cooper), Jamie Muhoberac (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Seal), Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, Ace Frehley, the Cult, Ozzy Osbourne), Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires), the late UFO bassist Pete Way and producer/mixer Mike Plotnikoff (AC/DC, Cher, Aerosmith).

Crossbone Skully’s live band will consist of Henriksen and Wyse alongside a who’s who of upcoming talent seen in the music video for “I’m Unbreakable” in November. The additional lineup consists of guitarists Sam “Bam” Koltun (Dorothy, Faster Pussycat, Budderside) and Anna Cara—who Henriksen found after seeing her viral YouTube guitar cover videos—and Tuesdai on drums.

Throughout the next few months, Crossbone Skully will release a series of limited-edition 7” vinyl singles with the first of the series having been announced, with the release of “The Boom Went The Boom" (feat. Phil Collen of Def Leppard) last October. Available through their merch store at CrossboneSkully.com, the first 7” single will feature “I’m Unbreakable” as its B-side track. The 7” will also come with a limited-edition signed copy of Crossbone Skully’s “Thing #1” ashcan comic. Proceeds from the sale of the limited edition 7” vinyl will be donated to the 501(c)(3) charity MusiCares who offer preventive, emergency, and recovery programs for musicians and music industry workers in times of need.

