CROSSING RUBICON Release "Reason To Die" Music Video

June 13, 2022, an hour ago

news hard rock crossing rubicon

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the upcoming release of Perfect Storm, the debut album from Crossing Rubicon, a new collaboration featuring multi-instrumentalist/producer Cenk Eroglu (ex-Winger, Xcarnation) and singer John Bisaha (The Babys), on July 8.

Today, the band has released a video for the song, "Reason To Die". Watch below, and pre-order the album here.

Perfect Storm tracklisting:

"Perfect Storm"
"Reason To Die"
"Scar"
"Too Late"
"On The Run"
"100 Thousand Years"
"Never Again"
"Cry Me A River"
"Get Away"
"Crash & Burn" (Feat Holly Bisaha)
"Time (Without You)"

"Reason To Die" video:

"Perfect Storm" video:

"100 Thousand Years":

Lineup:

John Bisaha - Lead Vocals, Bass
Cenk Eroglu - Guitars, Keyboards, Background Vocals

Additional Musicians :

Efe Eroglu - Guitars, Keyboards
Reis Ali Eroglu - Drums

All Songs written by Cenk Eroglu & John Bisaha, except "100 Thousand Years" written by Efe Eroglu & John Bisaha. Album produced & mixed by Cenk Eroglu.



