CROSSING RUBICON Release "Reason To Die" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the upcoming release of Perfect Storm, the debut album from Crossing Rubicon, a new collaboration featuring multi-instrumentalist/producer Cenk Eroglu (ex-Winger, Xcarnation) and singer John Bisaha (The Babys), on July 8.

Today, the band has released a video for the song, "Reason To Die". Watch below, and pre-order the album here.

Perfect Storm tracklisting:

"Perfect Storm"

"Reason To Die"

"Scar"

"Too Late"

"On The Run"

"100 Thousand Years"

"Never Again"

"Cry Me A River"

"Get Away"

"Crash & Burn" (Feat Holly Bisaha)

"Time (Without You)"

"Reason To Die" video:

"Perfect Storm" video:

"100 Thousand Years":

Lineup:

John Bisaha - Lead Vocals, Bass

Cenk Eroglu - Guitars, Keyboards, Background Vocals

Additional Musicians :

Efe Eroglu - Guitars, Keyboards

Reis Ali Eroglu - Drums

All Songs written by Cenk Eroglu & John Bisaha, except "100 Thousand Years" written by Efe Eroglu & John Bisaha. Album produced & mixed by Cenk Eroglu.