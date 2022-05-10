CROSSING RUBICON To Release Perfect Storm Album In July; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl announces the upcoming release of Perfect Storm, the debut album from Crossing Rubicon, a new collaboration featuring multi-instrumentalist/producer Cenk Eroglu (ex-Winger, Xcarnation) and singer John Bisaha (The Babys), on July 8.

Today, the band has released a new single and video for the title track as well as a second single for the track, "100 Thousand Years". Find both below.

Eroglu was introduced to Bisaha through Frontiers and they started Crossing Rubicon, their new musical partnership which is going to deliver pure and unadulterated melodic rock with a freshness and feel of 'today'. Eroglu's oldest son Efe (guitars, keyboards), his youngest son Reis Ali (drums), and special guest musicians Pat Mastelotto (King Crimson, ex-Mr. Mister), Ray Coburn (Honeymoon Suite), Holly Bisaha, and McKenna Bisaha also contribute.

"As a composer and producer I've worked on many different styles of music, but in my heart I have always been a melodic rock musician,” says Cenk Eroglu. "I recorded demos in this style between 1984 and 1998 and wrote more than 500 songs, all of which are pure, classic melodic rock. I tried to find the right singer/songwriter partner for years and it was an impossible mission. Meeting John Bisaha was a miracle. He is not only an amazing singer/songwriter, but also, spiritually, he was the missing piece for my reason to write songs. Together, we chose 11 songs for this album and I truly believe they are really unique. We called our band Crossing Rubicon (yes, that river in Italy that Caesar crossed - if you know the story). I was on the edge of that river for many years and I crossed it when John and I joined forces. If you are in love with real melodic rock, then this is it! I am so thankful that I found John and Frontiers to lead the way. I can't wait to share these songs with you!"

"As a child born in the early 60's, I have had the pleasure of being exposed to an extraordinary range of music and styles. "From Bach to Rock", as many say. When I REALLY started getting into music, I locked myself in my room in my teen years to absorb as much as I could and sing as many styles as I could. I naturally gravitated to the 'then' styles of rock, which are now considered 'classic/melodic/album-oriented'. We really had no genre name for it back then! When my 'style' of music left for a sabbatical when the flannel shirts and rap took over the airwaves, I knew I had to recreate myself and hoped the day would come for a rebirth of my style of music. I have followed Frontiers for quite awhile now and hoped for the day that I could become part of the family and bring a bit of myself (and my family!) to the party. Once I was contacted by Mario and put in touch with Cenk, all of the pieces fell together. It just felt RIGHT! I've partnered up with a great songwriter, musician, producer, but more importantly, a friend and partner, something that is rarely found these days. Thank you Mario, Serafino, and the rest of The Frontiers Family for this opportunity. I think you'll enjoy what comes out of this," says vocalist John Bisaha.

Perfect Storm tracklisting:

"Perfect Storm"

"Reason To Die"

"Scar"

"Too Late"

"On The Run"

"100 Thousand Years"

"Never Again"

"Cry Me A River"

"Get Away"

"Crash & Burn" (Feat Holly Bisaha)

"Time (Without You)"

"Perfect Storm" video:

"100 Thousand Years":

Lineup:

John Bisaha - Lead Vocals, Bass

Cenk Eroglu - Guitars, Keyboards, Background Vocals

Additional Musicians :

Efe Eroglu - Guitars, Keyboards

Reis Ali Eroglu - Drums

All Songs written by Cenk Eroglu & John Bisaha, except "100 Thousand Years" written by Efe Eroglu & John Bisaha. Album produced & mixed by Cenk Eroglu.