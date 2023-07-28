CROWBAR Announces September U.S. Headlining Tour

Crowbar has announced a September 2023 U.S. headlining tour. The 24 date journey begins September 7 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida and runs through October 5 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Support will be provided by Primitive Man as well as Bodybox, on select dates.

Additionally, the band will play a special show with Venom Inc. on October 1 in Iowa City, Iowa. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

September (with Primitive Man)

7 – Fort Walton Beach, FL – Downtown Music Hall

8 – Orlando, FL – Conduit

9 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

10 – Miami, FL – Gramps

September (with Primitive Man, Bodybox)

12 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

13 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

14 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Music Hall

15 – Richmond, VA – The Camel

17 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet

19 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

20 – Syracuse, NY – Song & Dance

21 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

22 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar

23 – Manchester, NH – Angel City Music Hall

24 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

27 – Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Theater

28 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

29 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

October

1 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood (with Venom Inc)

2 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

4 – Nashville, TN – Cobra

5 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic

Crowbar released their critically-adored Zero And Below full-length last year on MNRK Heavy. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana, Zero And Below is the band’s most unforgivably doom-driven record since their 1998 landmark effort, Odd Fellows Rest. Led by Windstein, with guitarist Matt Brunson, bassist Shane Wesley, and drummer Tommy Buckley, songs like “Chemical Godz,” “It’s Always Worth The Gain,” and “Bleeding From Every Hole” are unapologetic emotional outpourings, with a bare-knuckle resolve alongside its soul-searching vulnerability, reliably delivered with crushing heaviness.

(Photo - Justin Reich)