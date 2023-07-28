CROWBAR Announces September U.S. Headlining Tour
July 28, 2023, 29 minutes ago
Crowbar has announced a September 2023 U.S. headlining tour. The 24 date journey begins September 7 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida and runs through October 5 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Support will be provided by Primitive Man as well as Bodybox, on select dates.
Additionally, the band will play a special show with Venom Inc. on October 1 in Iowa City, Iowa. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.
Dates:
September (with Primitive Man)
7 – Fort Walton Beach, FL – Downtown Music Hall
8 – Orlando, FL – Conduit
9 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10 – Miami, FL – Gramps
September (with Primitive Man, Bodybox)
12 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
13 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
14 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Music Hall
15 – Richmond, VA – The Camel
17 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet
19 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
20 – Syracuse, NY – Song & Dance
21 – Worcester, MA – Palladium
22 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar
23 – Manchester, NH – Angel City Music Hall
24 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
27 – Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Theater
28 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
29 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
October
1 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood (with Venom Inc)
2 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
4 – Nashville, TN – Cobra
5 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic
Crowbar released their critically-adored Zero And Below full-length last year on MNRK Heavy. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana, Zero And Below is the band’s most unforgivably doom-driven record since their 1998 landmark effort, Odd Fellows Rest. Led by Windstein, with guitarist Matt Brunson, bassist Shane Wesley, and drummer Tommy Buckley, songs like “Chemical Godz,” “It’s Always Worth The Gain,” and “Bleeding From Every Hole” are unapologetic emotional outpourings, with a bare-knuckle resolve alongside its soul-searching vulnerability, reliably delivered with crushing heaviness.
(Photo - Justin Reich)