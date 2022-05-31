CROWBAR Announces The Riff Beast Tour

New Orleans sludge metallers Crowbar will embark on the The Riff Beast Tour this summer. Support on the trek will come from Spirit Adrift.

Crowbar states: “We are hitting the road in July w/ special guests @spiritadrift! What show will we see you at?! #Crowbar #NoneHeavier”

Dates:

July

22 - Austin, TX – Ripplefest (no Spirit Adrift)

23 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live (no Spirit Adrift)

24 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard (no Spirit Adrift)

26 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

28 - Racine, WI - Route 20

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

31 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s

August

2 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

3 - Columbus, OH - King Of Cups

4 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

6 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

10 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club

11 - Reading, PA - Reverb

12 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

13 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

14 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

16 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype

17 - Miami, FL - Gramps

18 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub

19 - Ft. Walton Beach, FL - Downtown Music Hall

20 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

21 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

23 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

26 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

27 - Worcester, MA - Tattoo The Earth

Crowbar recently unveiled a Zero And Below “making of...” video clip.

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana, Zero And Below was released via MNRK Heavy earlier this month to critical acclaim. Reverently old-school, counterbalanced by a resonant melodicism that’s stunningly mature, the record is the most unforgivably doom-driven Crowbar record since their 1998 landmark effort, Odd Fellows Rest.

Watch Crowbar riff lord and vocalist Kirk Windstein reflect on the creation of Zero And Below in this mini clip:

Crowbar songs are unapologetic emotional outpourings, with a bare-knuckle resolve alongside its soul-searching vulnerability, reliably delivered with crushing heaviness. Zero And Below, which cements the band’s dense catalog exactly one dozen studio albums deep, is the most unforgivably doomy Crowbar record since their 1998 landmark effort, Odd Fellows Rest.

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana, Zero And Below is reverently old-school, counterbalanced by a resonant melodicism that’s stunningly mature. Songs like “Chemical Godz”, “Bleeding From Every Hole” and “It’s Always Worth The Gain” demonstrate what Crowbar does better than any other band: powerful, evocative, and crushingly heavy music. Celebrating a recent 30th anniversary, Crowbar is led by one of the most beloved figures in heavy metal, riff overlord Kirk Windstein, whose menacing bellow and smooth drawl put resilient, unrepentant strength behind even the most somber odes to suffering.

Zero And Below is available on CD, LP, cassette, and digitally. Order here.

"Chemical Godz" video:

Crowbar lineup:

Kirk Windstein - vocals/guitar

Matt Brunson - guitar

Shane Wesley - bass

Tommy Buckley - drums

(Photo - Justin Reich)