CROWBAR Announces The Riff Beast Tour
May 31, 2022, an hour ago
New Orleans sludge metallers Crowbar will embark on the The Riff Beast Tour this summer. Support on the trek will come from Spirit Adrift.
Crowbar states: “We are hitting the road in July w/ special guests @spiritadrift! What show will we see you at?! #Crowbar #NoneHeavier”
Dates:
July
22 - Austin, TX – Ripplefest (no Spirit Adrift)
23 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live (no Spirit Adrift)
24 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard (no Spirit Adrift)
26 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
28 - Racine, WI - Route 20
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
31 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s
August
2 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
3 - Columbus, OH - King Of Cups
4 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
6 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
9 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
10 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club
11 - Reading, PA - Reverb
12 - Huntington, WV - The Loud
13 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
14 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
16 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype
17 - Miami, FL - Gramps
18 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub
19 - Ft. Walton Beach, FL - Downtown Music Hall
20 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
21 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live
23 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt
24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
26 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
27 - Worcester, MA - Tattoo The Earth
Crowbar recently unveiled a Zero And Below “making of...” video clip.
Produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana, Zero And Below was released via MNRK Heavy earlier this month to critical acclaim. Reverently old-school, counterbalanced by a resonant melodicism that’s stunningly mature, the record is the most unforgivably doom-driven Crowbar record since their 1998 landmark effort, Odd Fellows Rest.
Watch Crowbar riff lord and vocalist Kirk Windstein reflect on the creation of Zero And Below in this mini clip:
Produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana, Zero And Below is reverently old-school, counterbalanced by a resonant melodicism that’s stunningly mature. Songs like “Chemical Godz”, “Bleeding From Every Hole” and “It’s Always Worth The Gain” demonstrate what Crowbar does better than any other band: powerful, evocative, and crushingly heavy music. Celebrating a recent 30th anniversary, Crowbar is led by one of the most beloved figures in heavy metal, riff overlord Kirk Windstein, whose menacing bellow and smooth drawl put resilient, unrepentant strength behind even the most somber odes to suffering.
Zero And Below is available on CD, LP, cassette, and digitally. Order here.
"Chemical Godz" video:
Crowbar lineup:
Kirk Windstein - vocals/guitar
Matt Brunson - guitar
Shane Wesley - bass
Tommy Buckley - drums
(Photo - Justin Reich)