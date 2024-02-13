CROWBAR Announces US Headlining Dates; Band To Play Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest + Rocks Off Concert Cruise

Crowbar has announced their latest round of US headlining dates, confirming a two-week spring run from March 30 through April 14, with support from Morbid Visionz.

The tour will see Crowbar performing a special set of songs from their Crowbar and Odd Fellows Rest albums as part of the annual Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia on April 12. On April 13, the band will play a Rocks Off Concert Cruise at Skyport Marina in New York City. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

March

30 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

April

1 - Chelsea’s Live - Baton, Rouge, LA

2 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

3 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

4 - RecordBar - Kansas City, MO

5 - X-Ray Arcade - Milwaukee, WI

6 - Stan’s Room at Piere’s - Fort Wayne, IN

7 - Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI

8 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

9 - Black Circle Brewing - Indianapolis, IN

10 - Skully’s - Columbus, OH

11 - The Loud - Huntington, WV

12 - Decibel Metal And Beer Fest - Philadelphia, PA *

13 - Rocks Off Concert Cruise @ Skyport Marina - New York, NY *

14 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

* Crowbar only

(Photo - Justin Reich)