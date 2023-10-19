CROWBAR Confirm Dates For 2024 Tour Of The UK, Ireland
October 19, 2023, 41 minutes ago
Tickets for Crowbar's monstrous 2024 tour of The UK and Ireland are on sale now. Confirmed venues, along with the official poster, can be seen below. Support acts will be announced at a later date.
February 2024
23 - Dolans Warehouse - Limerick, Ireland
24 - Opium - Dublin, Ireland
25 - Limelight 2 - Belfast, N. Ireland
27 - La Belle Angele - Edinburgh, UK
28 - The Cluny - Newcastle, UK
29 - The Parish - Huddersfield, UK
March 2024
1 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
2 - Sin City - Swansea, UK
3 - Asylum - Birmingham, UK
4 - Waterfront - Norwich, UK
5 - The Arch - Brighton, UK
6 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK
7 - Foundry - Torquay, UK
8 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK
9 - The Dome - London, UK
10 - The Forum - Tunbridge Wells, UK
11 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK
(Photo - Justin Reich)