CROWBAR Confirm Dates For 2024 Tour Of The UK, Ireland

Tickets for Crowbar's monstrous 2024 tour of The UK and Ireland are on sale now. Confirmed venues, along with the official poster, can be seen below. Support acts will be announced at a later date.

February 2024

23 - Dolans Warehouse - Limerick, Ireland

24 - Opium - Dublin, Ireland

25 - Limelight 2 - Belfast, N. Ireland

27 - La Belle Angele - Edinburgh, UK

28 - The Cluny - Newcastle, UK

29 - The Parish - Huddersfield, UK

March 2024

1 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

2 - Sin City - Swansea, UK

3 - Asylum - Birmingham, UK

4 - Waterfront - Norwich, UK

5 - The Arch - Brighton, UK

6 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

7 - Foundry - Torquay, UK

8 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK

9 - The Dome - London, UK

10 - The Forum - Tunbridge Wells, UK

11 - The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK

(Photo - Justin Reich)