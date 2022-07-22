CROWBAR - The Riff Beast US Tour Kicks Off Today; 11 New Shows Confirmed

Crowbar will kick off their US headlining tour with special guests Spirit Adrift today (July 22nd). The Riff Beast Tour, which includes 11 newly added dates, will commence at Ripplefest in Austin, Texas, and run through September 12th in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

July

22 - Austin, TX – Ripplefest (no Spirit Adrift)

23 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live (no Spirit Adrift)

24 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard (no Spirit Adrift)

26 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

28 - Racine, WI - Route 20

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

31 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s

August

2 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

3 - Columbus, OH - King Of Cups

4 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

6 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

10 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club

11 - Reading, PA - Reverb

12 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

13 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

14 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

16 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype

17 - Miami, FL - Gramps

18 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub

19 - Ft. Walton Beach, FL - Downtown Music Hall

20 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

21 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

23 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

26 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

27 - Worcester, MA - Tattoo The Earth

30 - Hobart, IN The Hobart Art Theatre *

31 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Every Buddy’s Bar *

September

1 - Madison, WI - The Annex *

2 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe’s *

3 - Des Moines, IA - xBk Live *

4 - LawrencBire, KS - The Bottleneck *

6 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East *

7 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Stage *

9 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live *

10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest *

12 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco *

* New date; Crowbar only

(Photo by Justin Reich)