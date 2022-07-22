CROWBAR - The Riff Beast US Tour Kicks Off Today; 11 New Shows Confirmed
July 22, 2022, 46 minutes ago
Crowbar will kick off their US headlining tour with special guests Spirit Adrift today (July 22nd). The Riff Beast Tour, which includes 11 newly added dates, will commence at Ripplefest in Austin, Texas, and run through September 12th in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.
Dates:
July
22 - Austin, TX – Ripplefest (no Spirit Adrift)
23 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live (no Spirit Adrift)
24 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard (no Spirit Adrift)
26 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
28 - Racine, WI - Route 20
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
31 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s
August
2 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
3 - Columbus, OH - King Of Cups
4 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
6 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
9 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
10 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club
11 - Reading, PA - Reverb
12 - Huntington, WV - The Loud
13 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
14 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
16 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype
17 - Miami, FL - Gramps
18 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub
19 - Ft. Walton Beach, FL - Downtown Music Hall
20 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
21 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live
23 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt
24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
26 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
27 - Worcester, MA - Tattoo The Earth
30 - Hobart, IN The Hobart Art Theatre *
31 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Every Buddy’s Bar *
September
1 - Madison, WI - The Annex *
2 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe’s *
3 - Des Moines, IA - xBk Live *
4 - LawrencBire, KS - The Bottleneck *
6 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East *
7 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Stage *
9 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live *
10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest *
12 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco *
* New date; Crowbar only
(Photo by Justin Reich)