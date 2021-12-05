CROWN COMPASS Guitarist JOE TAL Presents "Gilbert" Playthrough Video

Crown Compass guitarist Joe Tal has filmed a playthrough video for the song "Gilbert".

“Gilbert” is the debut single by Crown Compass.

The band, featuring vocalist Daniël de Jongh (ex-Textures and Cilice), guitarist Joe Tal (ex-Textures), bassist Robin Zielhorst (ex-Cynic, Exivious and currently with Our Oceans) and drummer Yuma van Eekelen (ex-Pestilence, Exivious and currently with Our Oceans) offers a unique blend of progressive thrash metal and alternative rock.

Their debut album is expected in 2022.