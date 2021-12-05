CROWN COMPASS Guitarist JOE TAL Presents "Gilbert" Playthrough Video

December 5, 2021, an hour ago

news joe tal crown compass heavy metal

CROWN COMPASS Guitarist JOE TAL Presents "Gilbert" Playthrough Video

Crown Compass guitarist Joe Tal has filmed a playthrough video for the song "Gilbert".

“Gilbert” is the debut single by Crown Compass.

The band, featuring vocalist Daniël de Jongh (ex-Textures and Cilice), guitarist Joe Tal (ex-Textures), bassist Robin Zielhorst (ex-Cynic, Exivious and currently with Our Oceans) and drummer Yuma van Eekelen (ex-Pestilence, Exivious and currently with Our Oceans) offers a unique blend of progressive thrash metal and alternative rock.

Their debut album is expected in 2022.

 



Featured Audio

HYPOCRISY – “Children Of The Gray” (Nuclear Blast)

HYPOCRISY – “Children Of The Gray” (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews