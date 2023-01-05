CROWNE Feat. EUROPE, H.E.A.T., ART NATION, DYNAZTY Members Release "Operation Phoenix" Video

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the second album from Sweden's Crowne, Operation Phoenix will be released on January 27. Watch a video for the title track below, and pre-order/save the new album here.

Once again produced by Jona Tee (H.E.A.T., New Horizon), Operation Phoenix sees the collective delivering a stunning tour-de-force of melodic hard rock with hints of metal influence mixed in.

Comprised of vocalist Alexander Strandell (Art Nation), keyboardist/rhythm guitarist/producer Jona Tee (H.E.A.T.), bassist John Levén (Europe), drummer Christian Lundqvist (The Poodles), and new full-time member, guitarist Love Magnusson (Dynazty), Crowne is a true force to be reckoned with. Operation Phoenix builds upon the rock solid foundation of their debut and takes it to a new level.

Operation Phoenix tracklisting:

"Operation Phoenix"

"Champions"

"In The Name Of The Fallen"

"Super Trooper"

"Ready To Run"

"Juliette"

"The Last Of Us"

"Just Believe"

"Roar"

"Victorious"

"Northern Lights"

"In The Name Of The Fallen" video:

"Champions" video:

Crowne lineup:

Alexander Strandell – Lead Vocals

Love Magnusson – Guitar

Jona Tee – Guitar/Keyboards/Backing Vocals

John Levén - Bass

Christian “Kicken” Lundqvist – Drums

- Produced by: Jona Tee

- Executive Producer/A&R: Serafino Perugino