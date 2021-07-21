CROWNE Feat. EUROPE, H.E.A.T., ART NATION Members Release "Save Me From Myself" Lyric Video

Frontiers Music Srl recently released the debut album, Kings In The North, from Crowne, the new Swedish melodic hard rock supergroup. The band is comprised of vocalist Alexander Strandell (Art Nation), guitarist/keyboardist/producer Jona Tee (H.E.A.T.), bassist John Levén (Europe) and drummer Christian Lundqvist (The Poodles).

Watch a lyric video for "Save Me From Myself" below, and order the CD and Limited Edition Color LP versions of the album and save the digital version here.

Crowne is hands-down the most exciting, thrilling supergroup ever created out of the Swedish melodic hard rock scene. This stellar cast of some of the most outstanding musicians from the scene have been gathered together to create this absolute beast of a debut album, the title of which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Crowne's music is the result of these amazing talents coming together and realizing a musical vision under the passionate and watchful guidance of Serafino Perugino, President of Frontiers Records. This is a melodic hard rock barnburner with enormous melodies, delivering rock 'n' roll like there is no tomorrow. Quite simply, this is going to blow you away, so prepare yourself for what's to come.

Tracklisting:

"Kings In The North"

"Perceval"

"Sharoline"

"Unbreakable"

"Mad World"

"One In A Million"

"Sum Of All Fears"

"Set Me Free"

"Make A Stand"

"Cross To Bear"

"Save Me From Myself"

"Save Me From Myself" lyric video:

"Kings In The North" lyric video:

"Unbreakable" lyric video:

"Perceval" video:

"Sharoline" video:

"Mad World":

Lineup:

Alexander Strandell – Lead Vocals

Jona Tee – Guitar/Keyboards/Backing Vocals

John Levén - Bass

Christian “Kicken” Lundqvist – Drums

Additional Musicians:

Love Magnusson – Guest Guitar Solos