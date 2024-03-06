CROWNSHIFT Feat. Past And Present Members Of NIGHTWISH, WINTERSUN, CHILDREN OF BODOM & FINNTROLL – Full-Length Debut Out In May; “A World Beyond Reach” Video Streaming

One of Finland's hottest new exports, high-profile modern metal band Crownshift, are happy to finally announce the release date and details of their eagerly awaited self-titled debut album, which is due out on May 10, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records. The pre-order has launched today.

Earlier this year Crownshift released their first single and music video, “If You Dare”. Today marks the release of yet another infectious single accompanied by a stylish and energetic music video, “A World Beyond Reach”.

“A World Beyond Reach” is a perfect example of what Crownshift's debut album offers - eight contemporary melodic death metal anthems with a progressive edge and captivating choruses for the ages. Crownshift's members are or have been involved in some of Finland's most renowned and universally beloved metal bands, including Nightwish, Children Of Bodom, Wintersun, and Mygrain, and it shows. On their first album, Crownshift have managed to combine their collective experiences and have crafted a modern metal masterpiece that sounds distinctively Finnish and offers stellar songwriting and excellent production.

Catch Crownshift live this year at several big summer festivals across Europe or at their album release show in Helsinki on May 15. Not too many bands are getting booked by high-profile festivals having released only one single, which again speaks for the level of quality that Crownshift brings to the table.

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Stellar Halo”

“Rule The Show”

“A World Beyond Reach”

“If You Dare”

“My Prison”

“The Devil’s Drug”

“Mirage”

“To The Other Side”

“A World Beyond Reach” video:

“If You Dare”:

Crownshift live:

May

15 – Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia (Release Show)

17 – Eichstatt, Germany – Open Air Am Berg

June

19 – Nummijarvi, Finland – Nummirock

23 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop

July

6 – Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain – Rock Fest Barcelona

August

2 – Hungary – Fezen Festival

3 – Romania – Rockstadt Extreme Fest

9 – Helsinki, Finland – Hellsinki Metal Festival

Crownshift is:

Tommy Tuovinen: Vocals

Daniel Freyberg: Guitar, Backing Vocals

Jukka Koskinen: Bass

Heikki Saari: Drums

(Photo - Pekka Keränen)