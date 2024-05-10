CROWNSHIFT Feat. Past And Present Members Of NIGHTWISH, WINTERSUN, CHILDREN OF BODOM & FINNTROLL – “Rule The Show” Lyric Video Streaming; Debut Album Out Now

To celebrate today's release of their eagerly-awaited self-titled debut album, high-profile modern metal band Crownshift has unveiled a new lyric video for the focus track “Rule The Show”.

The band that's currently one of Finland's hottest new music exports has already received a lot of praise for their previously released singles and their superb crossover of modern metal, melodic death metal and progressive metal has instantly excited fans and critics all over the globe.

Catch Crownshift live this year at several big summer festivals across Europe, including. Nummirock, Rock Fest Barcelona, Graspop, Rockstadt Extreme Fest, and Motocultor, or at their album release show in Helsinki on May 15.

Crownshift's debut album offers eight contemporary melodic death metal anthems with a progressive edge and captivating choruses for the ages. Crownshift's members are or have been involved in some of Finland's most renowned and universally beloved metal bands, including Nightwish, Children Of Bodom, Wintersun, and Mygrain, and it shows. On their first album, Crownshift have managed to combine their collective experiences and have crafted a modern metal masterpiece that sounds distinctively Finnish and offers stellar songwriting and excellent production.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Stellar Halo”

“Rule The Show”

“A World Beyond Reach”

“If You Dare”

“My Prison”

“The Devil’s Drug”

“Mirage”

“To The Other Side”

"My Prison" video:

“A World Beyond Reach” video:

“If You Dare”:

Crownshift live:

May

15 – Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia (Release Show)

17 – Eichstatt, Germany – Open Air Am Berg

June

19 – Nummijarvi, Finland – Nummirock

23 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop

July

6 – Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain – Rock Fest Barcelona

August

2 – Hungary – Fezen Festival

3 – Romania – Rockstadt Extreme Fest

9 – Helsinki, Finland – Hellsinki Metal Festival

Crownshift is:

Tommy Tuovinen: Vocals

Daniel Freyberg: Guitar, Backing Vocals

Jukka Koskinen: Bass

Heikki Saari: Drums

(Photo - Pekka Keränen)