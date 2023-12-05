CROWNSHIFT Feat. Past And Present Members Of NIGHTWISH, WINTERSUN, CHILDREN OF BODOM & FINNTROLL Sign To Nuclear Blast; First Single Due In January

Nuclear Blast Records are happy to announce the signing of new Finnish top-class metal band Crownshift, who have also recently joined the roster of Till Dawn They Count Ltd management (Nightwish, Beast In Black, Sonata Arctica).

Born as the long-time idea of four friends, Crownshift are a new high standing metal act from Finland. The members, who come from the ranks of Finland’s finest exports such as Nightwish, Children Of Bodom, Wintersun and Finntroll, are thrilled to start a new journey together and spread their authentic sonic print across the globe.

Seamlessly covering a diversity of styles, the quartet has a unique signature to their modern sound. Hypnotizing melodies paired with ripping riffs, from moody mid-tempo songs to fierce prog-death-metal opuses, Crownshift were born to be master of all trades.

Their forthcoming debut album will undoubtedly be a showcase of relentless ambition that will take you through a wide musical spectrum, with no compromises or boundaries, proving that the band are on a quest to put a striking mark on the map.

The first single & music video will be released on January 17. Keep your eyes peeled for teasers and further announcements and make sure to follow Crownshift on their socials to stay up-to-date.

Crownshift commented: "We're super happy to start this new chapter in our career with Nuclear Blast. Their history, reputation and devotion as a metal label is incomparable and it is a privilege to embark on this exciting journey together."

Nuclear Blast Records commented: "It’s a pleasure to start working with this highly talented group of musicians. We wouldn’t call it an all-star band but it’s a 5-star result of their collective experience from various bands. And sometimes it takes a while until the right musicians are coming together and find the perfect chemistry. Jukka, Heikki and Daniel already played together in the last Norther line-up until 2012. Since then, they went different ways but always crossed each other's paths, and finally came back together as Crownshift with the addition of the amazing vocal talent of Tommy Tuovinen from Mygrain. Their music is of course rooted in the very unique style of Finnish melodic death metal, but Crownshift enrich it with their admiration for Devin Townsend, both his raging Strapping Young Lad era, as well as the epic prog side, and combine it with a timeless yet modern heaviness similar to the most impressive aspects of metalcore and bands such as Killswitch Engage. Sounds ambitious? Yes, but that’s what it’s all about: being ambitious. Welcome Crownshift!"

Crownshift is:

Tommy Tuovinen: Vocals

Daniel Freyberg: Guitar, Backing Vocals

Jukka Koskinen: Bass

Heikki Saari: Drums