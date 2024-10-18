CRUCIFIED BARBARA Returns After Nearly A Decade - "The Break Has Been Much Needed For All Of Us"

Stockholm, Sweden based rock/metal band, Crucified Barbara, who announced their demise in 2016, are back! The band shared the following message this morning:

"It’s been a while, to say the least! Our last gig was almost ten years ago. The break has been much needed for all of us, but… our love for our music, for each other, and for our audience has never faded during these years. Next year is the twentieth anniversary of the release of In Distortion We Trust and we want to celebrate with you!

"We’ll do this by playing the best tunes from our four albums live next summer! Our re-union will debut at Sweden Rock Festival, taking place June 4-7, 2025!

"We’ve already had some magical moments in the rehearsal room and are amazed at how our music still lives within us, longing to be played. We can’t wait to perform live for you all again!"

(Photo - Damon Zurawski)