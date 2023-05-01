CRUZADOS Streaming Live From Marseille Album; Band Release Music Video For New Single "Dead Inside"

Cruzados have released a video for "Dead Inside", the opening track of the band's new EP, produced by Bruce Witkin. Stream the EP here, and watch the video below.

"Recording our new 6-song EP Land Of The Endless Sun brought me back to our early days in the Cruzados. The guitar sounds we got thanks to Loren Molinare and Mark Tremalgia are tough as nails and set the mode for the entire EP. Ron Young belts out even stronger on this collection and the songs cover a wide range of classic Cruzados styles from the desert sound to 60s garage, all rounded out with a backbeat by drummer Rob Klonel that propels each track,” says Tony Marsico, co-founder/ bassist.

“This was a fun group of songs to record. It highlights so many of the band’s influences that we love to weave into our set. It keeps the Cruzados legacy going. Getting to work with our favorite Producer, Bruce Witkin again was also a blast as he makes us so comfortable all through the tracking that it makes the music flow out of us and he gets great performances from each of us," says lead singer Ron Young.

Tracklisting

"Dead Inside"

"Land Of The Endless Sun"

"Golden Child"

"A Little More Time"

"Queen Of The Quake"

"Johnny Pay To Play"

"Dead Inside" video:

"Land Of The Endless Sun" video:

- Recorded at Unison Studios Feb 18-22, 2023

- Produced, Engineered and Mixed by Bruce Witkin

- All songs written by Marsico, Klonel, Molinare, Tremalgia, Young

- Additional Keyboards- Bruce Witkin

- Mastered by Dave Schultz at D2 Mastering

In other news, Cruzados have released a collection of live music recorded in Europe from the band's 2022 tour. Live From Marseille is a full-length live album that contains performances of Cruzados band classics and some new tunes from 2022-2023.

“After performing in Marseille, France on our 2022 Cruzados tour I knew we were on fire on that special night and I’m thrilled to say we captured it all on our new album, Live From Marseille. The collection contains many of our classic Cruzados songs, hits from movies as well as all of our favorites from our previous release She’s Automatic. I love hearing how the tracks went down live with an amazing audience on this spring night. It’s raw, loud and If I can speak for the band , Ron, Loren, Mark, Rob and myself this was one hell of a night to remember from our amazing European Tour.” - co-founder/ bassist Tony Marsico

“Playing in Marseille, France is always a highlight when we tour the EU. Cherrydon, where we recorded the album, is a great venue. We always shine there and the fans are always so warm and receptive. I’m glad we got to capture one of those great nights.” - vocalist Ron Young

Stream the album here

Cruzados' European tour is underway. Dates below.

May

1 - Girona, Spain - Sala la Torrentera

3 - Madrid, Spain - Rockville

4 - Zaragoza, Spain - Rock & Blues

5 - Aviles, Spain - Sala Malecón

6 - Cangas, Spain - Salason

7 - A Coruña, Spain - Mardi Gras

8 - Leon, Spain - Babylon

11 - Orihuela, Spain - La Gramola

12 - Castellon de la Plana, Spain - Sala Because

13 - Barcelona, Spain - La Textil

14 - Vitoria, Spain - Urban Rock Concept

16 - Marseille, France - Cherrydon

17 - Chambéry, France - Brin De Zinc

19 - Kufstein, Austria - Fufa

20 - Lauchhammer, Germany - Real Music Club

22 - Norderstedt, Germany - MusicStar

23 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei

26 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturrampe

27 - Fürth, Germany - New Orleans Fest (Open Air)

The Cruzados attracted national attention in the ‘80s with their stormy, Latin-inflected brand of post-punk hard rock. Signed to Clive Davis’ Arista Records, the quartet issued two albums, Cruzados (1985) and After Dark (1987). They also made a high-profile screen appearance in the 1989 cult classic Road House. However, familiar rock ‘n’ roll pressures capsized the band in 1991; guitarist Marshall Rohner died in 2005, and drummer Chalo “Charlie” Quintana died in 2018.

In the intervening years, Marsico worked on the debut album by Plugz and Cruzados singer-guitarist Tito Larriva’s band Tarantula, today based in Austin. He also carved out a notable career as a top session musician and touring sideman with such artists as Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Roger Daltrey, Marianne Faithfull, and Willie Nelson. The bassist’s studio and road stories are collected in two books, Late Nights with Bob Dylan (2009) and I’m Just Here for the Gig! (2020).

With the onset of the pandemic in 2020 and the enforced solitude that followed, Marsico began to contemplate a new project under the Cruzados handle.

“Being penned up with the pandemic at home for a year, I started questioning my mortality,” he says. “I felt like I got shortchanged with the Cruzados. We never got to put out a third album, due to a lot of crazy circumstances that cropped up. I wanted to do the band justice and go out on a high note. That was my goal, and to pay tribute to Chalo and Marshall.”

Material for a new Cruzados release came quickly. It didn’t take long for Marsico to decide on the right musicians to carry on the Cruzados’ legacy in the studio: He turned to singer Ron Young and guitarists Loren Molinare and Mark Tremalgia of Little Caesar, who were also active on the L.A. scene in the late ‘80s as a Geffen Records act. The core lineup was completed by drummer Ron Klonel, who has collaborated with Little Caesar in recent years.

“The Little Caesar guys were Chalo’s best friends – they were pals from back in the day,” Marsico says. “I had to find the best guy to be the lead singer. My tastes have changed a little – the influences are blues and rock ‘n’ roll. I knew that Ron Young from Little Caesar loved blues, and we got to talking and we hit it off with the same style of music. I knew that he could pull this off and get behind it.

“Loren Molinare was in the great ‘70s L.A. band the Dogs, of course, and I loved the Dogs, and Mark Tremalgia is a new guy I’ve been working with for a couple of years now. Rob Klonel is a great, solid rock ‘n’ roll drummer. It was really important for me to get someone who hit ‘em hard like Chalo. They were a perfect combination of guys, and they had a lot of enthusiasm.”

With Bruce Witkin engineering and producing, the new Cruzados set up shop at Unison Studios in L.A. Marsico recalls, “We did it all “old style “– we just set up in a room all together, like we used to do records before they started putting everybody in isolation booths and all that crap. We got the band together and rehearsed, and we went into the studio a week later. Before we knew it, we had the album. All live, no click tracks. We all played in our own little area, with our masks on. Set up, play, cut the songs, boom. It felt great to rock with a bunch of like-minded guys. With our special guests, half of them came to the studio, and half recorded their parts at home.”

Lineup:

Ron Young: Lead Vocals

Tony Marsico: Bass, Vocals

Rob Klonel: Drums

Mark Tremalgia: Guitar, Vocals

Loren Molinare: Guitar, Vocals