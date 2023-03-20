CRY OF DAWN Feat. Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Singer GÖRAN EDMAN Announce Anthropocene Album; Music Video For "Devil's Highway" Feat. TOMMY DENANDER Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl will present the second instalment of the melodic rock/AOR project, Cry Of Dawn, featuring Göran Edman on lead vocals. The self-titled debut album, released in 2016, was a welcome return for Edman and the new album, Anthropocene, sees the talented singer sounding positively inspired.

For Anthropocene, Edman partnered with producer/songwriter/guitarist Tommy Denander to craft a superb, classic sounding AOR album that harkens back to the glory days of the genre. Edman's enthusiasm for this style of music shines through in his vocals and the passion translates clearly through all the performances.

Fans can get their first preview of the album with the release of the new single and video, "Devil's Highway". Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Anthropocene here.

In 2016, Cry Of Dawn released a straight ahead AOR/melodic rock self-titled debut album which highlighted Edman's amazing vocal abilities on a superb set of songs. The result was a true feast for the ears of all lovers of the classic AOR genre. Now, with the follow-up Anthropocene, Edman once again showcases his amazing vocal talents and demonstrates why he is so well-suited for the style.

Over the years, Göran Edman has been a stand out vocalist in numerous genres including neo-classical metal, progressive rock, and AOR, just to name a few. His vocal stylings can be found on records by John Norum, Yngwie Malmsteen, Brazen Abbot, and Glory, among others.

Anthropocene tracklisting:

"Devil's Highway"

"Memory Lane"

"Before You Grow Old"

"Swan Song Of Our Love"

"Edge Of A Broken Heart"

"Sign Of The Times"

"Last Of The Innocent"

"A Million Years Of Freedom"

"End Of The World"

"Long Time Coming Home"

"High And Low"

"Devil's Highway" video:

Lineup:

Goran Edman - vocals

Tommy Denander - guitars, bass, keyboards

Fredrik Blomgren - drums