CRYPTA Performs Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
April 12, 2023, 19 minutes ago
Brazilian/Dutch death metal firestarters, Crypta, performed on the Headbangers Stage at wacken Open Air 2022. Check out pro-shot video of "Kali", "Starvation" and "From The Ashes" from the show below.
In April 2022, Crypta reissued their Echoes Of The Soul album, bundled with a very special bonus 7" via Napalm Records.
This razor-sharp treat features the brand new song “I Resign”, a lost bonus track from the debut sessions, as well as a hard-hitting live version of “Shadow Within”, a track found on Echoes Of The Soul.
In celebration of the release, the band unveiled a video for an intense live version of “Shadow Within”. Watch below:
Echoes of the Soul & "I Resign" are available in the following formats (order here):
- Back From The Crypt Edition (incl. Echoes of the Soul/“I Resign” 1 LP Gatefold SILVER + 7-inch bonus LP SILVER)
- “I Resign” – 7-inch bonus LP Black
- “I Resign” - Digital Single
Tracklisting:
"Awakening"
"Starvation"
"Possessed"
"Death Arcana"
"Shadow Within"
"Under The Black Wings"
"Kali"
"Blood Stained Heritage"
"Dark Night Of The Soul"
"From The Ashes"
“I Resign” video: