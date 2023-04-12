CRYPTA Performs Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Brazilian/Dutch death metal firestarters, Crypta, performed on the Headbangers Stage at wacken Open Air 2022. Check out pro-shot video of "Kali", "Starvation" and "From The Ashes" from the show below.

In April 2022, Crypta reissued their Echoes Of The Soul album, bundled with a very special bonus 7" via Napalm Records.

This razor-sharp treat features the brand new song “I Resign”, a lost bonus track from the debut sessions, as well as a hard-hitting live version of “Shadow Within”, a track found on Echoes Of The Soul.

In celebration of the release, the band unveiled a video for an intense live version of “Shadow Within”. Watch below:

Echoes of the Soul & "I Resign" are available in the following formats (order here):

- Back From The Crypt Edition (incl. Echoes of the Soul/“I Resign” 1 LP Gatefold SILVER + 7-inch bonus LP SILVER)

- “I Resign” – 7-inch bonus LP Black

- “I Resign” - Digital Single





Tracklisting:

"Awakening"

"Starvation"

"Possessed"

"Death Arcana"

"Shadow Within"

"Under The Black Wings"

"Kali"

"Blood Stained Heritage"

"Dark Night Of The Soul"

"From The Ashes"

“I Resign” video: