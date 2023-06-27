CRYPTA Release New Single And Music Video "Trial Of Traitors"

Brazilian death metal outfit, Crypta, have revealed another furious new single, entitled "Trial Of Traitors". After smashing in with the relentless “Lord Of Ruins”, the first single to debut from the outfit’s sophomore album, Shades Of Sorrow (out August 4 via Napalm Records), “Trial Of Traitors” serves as the second harbinger off of the new record, breaking in with merciless, impressive guitar work and inciting an uncontrollable storm of pure rage that screams for more! Furthermore, its creative and devilishly brutal official music video supports the track perfectly.

In 2021, Crypta stormed to the top with their acclaimed debut full-length, Echoes Of The Soul, landing at #55 on the Official German Album Charts and debuting at #15 on both the US Hard Music Albums and Top New Artist Albums Charts. Now, both fans and critics alike eagerly anticipate the release of the band’s new offering, teased by the bone-shaking “Trial Of Traitors” today.

Crypta on “Trial Of Traitors”: "We decided to have 'Trial Of Traitors' as one of the singles because, although it's the fastest, most aggressive song on album, it still has a lot of our already characteristic melodic work here and there, so we thought this blend of these two extremes would be a good sneak-peak into what people can expect overall from the album!"

Formed in 2019 by former Nervosa members Luana Dametto (drums) and Fernanda Lira (vocals), and now featuring guitarists Tainá Bergamaschi and Jessica di Falchi, Crypta broke the charts with their highly praised very first album, Echoes Of The Soul, in 2021. The album received massive critical and fanbase acclaim for a debut release.

Formed in 2019 by former Nervosa members Luana Dametto (drums) and Fernanda Lira (vocals), and now featuring guitarists Tainá Bergamaschi and Jessica di Falchi, Crypta once again stay true to the unique sound introduced on their first full-length, blending classic and modern death metal with significant extreme and black metal elements on Shades Of Sorrow.

Fernanda Lira (bass, vocals) on Shades Of Sorrow: “Shades Of Sorrow is a semi-concept album which meaning describes a journey through the depths of our psyche when facing tough battles. It's a trip to the many shades of pain we sometimes have to face while enduring our lives challenges. The songs are the perfect gloomy, dark, emotional soundtrack for this journey."

As a raging monster on its own, Shades Of Sorrow begins with the instrumental piano intro track “The Aftermath”, creating an ominous atmosphere before “Dark Clouds” kicks straight off with feral growls to drop jaws, showcasing the full extent of the band’s striking interplay from the very first second. “Poisonous Apathy” features electrifying guitar sounds and prominent hard-hitting bass, creeping into the listener’s brain. Ruthless “The Outsider” unleashes a massive drum attack and another ferocity of coals, before it fades into a softer outro that melts seamlessly into the intro of “Stronghold”, one of the slower and more melodic tracks on the album. Outstanding death metal drumming on “The Other Side of Anger” sets the scene for threatening vocals, evoking an uncontrollable storm. Dark and deep instrumental piano interlude “The Limbo” acts as an intro to the impressive guitar work on “Trial of Traitors”. Following the eerie, haunting “Lullaby for the Forsaken” comes “Agents of Chaos”, showcasing the undeniable talent of the band with its many changes. Relentless death metal tracks “Lift the Blindfold” and “Lord Of Ruins” offer the last dose of true Crypta sound, leaving the listener breathless before the beautiful instrumental outro “The Closure” wraps the album up.

It is clear that the talented women of Crypta have created another impressive masterpiece with Shades Of Sorrow, presenting the very best of their technical ability and songwriting skills on this 13-track onslaught. Shades Of Sorrow was recorded at Family Mob Studio, mixed by Daniel Bergstrand at 33 Stockholm, Sweden and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studio.





Shades Of Sorrow will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Wooden Box Set (incl. 1 CD Digisleeve, Pendant, Guitar Pick, Shaped Woven Patch, Flag) – ltd. to 500 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold Splatter Red Yellow Black (incl. Slipmat) – ltd. to 500 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold Sun Yellow – ltd. to 400 copies worldwide

- Music Cassette (Black w/ Gold print) – ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- 1 CD Digisleeve + T-Shirt bundle

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Shades Of Sorrow tracklisting:

"The Aftermath"

"Dark Clouds"

"Poisonous Apathy"

"The Outsider"

"Stronghold"

"The Other Side Of Anger"

"The Limbo"

"Trial Of Traitors"

"Lullaby For The Forsaken"

"Agents Of Chaos"

"Lift The Blindfold"

"Lord Of Ruins"

"The Closure"

"Lord Of Ruins" video:

Crypta is:

Fernanda Lira - Bass, Vocals

Jéssica di Falchi - Guitar

Tainá Bergamaschi - Guitar

Luana Dametto - Drums

(Photo - Estevam Romera)