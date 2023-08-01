CRYPTA Release New Single "The Other Side Of Anger"; Official Studio Video Streaming

Brazilian death metal outfit, Crypta, are preparing to release their second beast of an album, Shades Of Sorrow, this Friday, August 4, by unleashing another new single, entitled “The Other Side Of Anger”. Formed in 2019 by former Nervosa members Luana Dametto (drums) and Fernanda Lira (vocals), and now featuring guitarists Tainá Bergamaschi and Jessica di Falchi, Crypta once again stay true to the unique sound introduced on their first full-length, blending classic and modern death metal with significant extreme and black metal elements on Shades Of Sorrow.

Outstanding death metal drumming on “The Other Side Of Anger” sets the scene for threatening vocals, evoking an uncontrollable storm. The new single comes with a high-quality studio video. With millions of video views and performances at the famous Wacken Open Air among other premium festivals, the band will add another highlight when supporting Ghost at two shows later this year.

Fernanda Lira on “The Other Side Of Anger”: “With the third single we wanted to show one more side of the album! 'Lord of Ruins' brought the melodies that permeate the whole record, 'Trial Of Traitors' has the aggressiveness and a fast pace and with 'The Other Side of Anger', we wanted to show the more gloomy, slow paced side of the record!"

It is clear that the talented women of Crypta have created another impressive masterpiece with Shades Of Sorrow, presenting the very best of their technical ability and songwriting skills on this 13-track onslaught. Shades Of Sorrow was recorded at Family Mob Studio, mixed by Daniel Bergstrand at 33 Stockholm, Sweden and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studio.

Fernanda Lira (bass, vocals) on Shades Of Sorrow: “Shades Of Sorrow is a semi-concept album which meaning describes a journey through the depths of our psyche when facing tough battles. It's a trip to the many shades of pain we sometimes have to face while enduring our lives challenges. The songs are the perfect gloomy, dark, emotional soundtrack for this journey."

As a raging monster on its own, Shades Of Sorrow begins with the instrumental piano intro track “The Aftermath”, creating an ominous atmosphere before “Dark Clouds” kicks straight off with feral growls to drop jaws, showcasing the full extent of the band’s striking interplay from the very first second. “Poisonous Apathy” features electrifying guitar sounds and prominent hard-hitting bass, creeping into the listener’s brain. Ruthless “The Outsider” unleashes a massive drum attack and another ferocity of coals, before it fades into a softer outro that melts seamlessly into the intro of “Stronghold”, one of the slower and more melodic tracks on the album. Outstanding death metal drumming on “The Other Side of Anger” sets the scene for threatening vocals, evoking an uncontrollable storm. Dark and deep instrumental piano interlude “The Limbo” acts as an intro to the impressive guitar work on “Trial of Traitors”. Following the eerie, haunting “Lullaby for the Forsaken” comes “Agents of Chaos”, showcasing the undeniable talent of the band with its many changes. Relentless death metal tracks “Lift the Blindfold” and “Lord Of Ruins” offer the last dose of true Crypta sound, leaving the listener breathless before the beautiful instrumental outro “The Closure” wraps the album up.





Shades Of Sorrow will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Wooden Box Set (incl. 1 CD Digisleeve, Pendant, Guitar Pick, Shaped Woven Patch, Flag) – ltd. to 500 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold Splatter Red Yellow Black (incl. Slipmat) – ltd. to 500 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold Sun Yellow – ltd. to 400 copies worldwide

- Music Cassette (Black w/ Gold print) – ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- 1 CD Digisleeve + T-Shirt bundle

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Shades Of Sorrow tracklisting:

"The Aftermath"

"Dark Clouds"

"Poisonous Apathy"

"The Outsider"

"Stronghold"

"The Other Side Of Anger"

"The Limbo"

"Trial Of Traitors"

"Lullaby For The Forsaken"

"Agents Of Chaos"

"Lift The Blindfold"

"Lord Of Ruins"

"The Closure"

"Trial Of Traitors" video:

"Lord Of Ruins" video:

Crypta is:

Fernanda Lira - Bass, Vocals

Jéssica di Falchi - Guitar

Tainá Bergamaschi - Guitar

Luana Dametto - Drums

(Photo - Estevam Romera)