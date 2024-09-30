CRYPTA's FERNANDA LIRA - "My Story As A Metal Frontwoman"; Video
September 30, 2024, 11 minutes ago
Crypta frontwoman Fernanda Lira sat down with Finland's Chaoszine at Summer Breeze Open Air 2024 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany to discuss about her journey as a metal vocalist. Check out the interview below.
On August 15, Crypta, performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.
Setlist:
"The Other Side of Anger"
"Lord of Ruins"
"The Outsider"
"Lullaby for the Forsaken"
"Stronghold"
"Trial of Traitors"
"From the Ashes"