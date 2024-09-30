CRYPTA's FERNANDA LIRA - "My Story As A Metal Frontwoman"; Video

Crypta frontwoman Fernanda Lira sat down with Finland's Chaoszine at Summer Breeze Open Air 2024 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany to discuss about her journey as a metal vocalist. Check out the interview below.

On August 15, Crypta, performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"The Other Side of Anger"

"Lord of Ruins"

"The Outsider"

"Lullaby for the Forsaken"

"Stronghold"

"Trial of Traitors"

"From the Ashes"