CRYPTIC HATRED To Release Internal Torment In July; “Homicidal Intentions” Single Streaming

On July 5 2024, Finnish death metal outfit Cryptic Hatred will release their second full-length, Internal Torment, via Time To Kill Records. First single and video for “Homicidal Intentions” is streaming below.

Inarguably the band’s most diverse work to date, Internal Torment ventures far beyond the conventions of old school death metal, without surrendering an ounce of viciousness. Strong nuances of doom and creepy melodies can be heard throughout the record’s ten tracks concluding fittingly with a suffocating wall of sound that leaves its listeners bruised, battered, and shaken.

The album highlights the band’s surgical and intuitive take on death metal mechanics - yet also channels eerie atmospheres and dimensions through moments of tension and tranquility, coexisting in a fragile balance. Between riffs born of primal rage, to melodies seemingly from other worlds, Internal Torment is an album that delivers on all levels of darkness in uncanny and transcendental ways.

Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Death Is Upon You”

“Breeding Of Evil”

“Chasm Of Void”

“Homicidal Intentions”

“Mesmerized By The Malignant Gaze”

“Tomb Of Desecration”

“Mauled To Flesh”

“Beyond Hatred”

“The Passage”

“Internal Torment”

“Homicidal Intentions” video: