CRYPTOPSY Sign With Season Of Mist - "We Are Excited For The Journey Ahead"

No band has tested the boundaries of extreme music more than Cryptopsy.

After an ungentle exhumation from the Canadian underground during the early '90s, Cryptopsy quickly rose to recognition amongst metalheads all across the globe. Most bands would consider themselves lucky to make one classic album. Cryptopsy have made three, including None So Vile, which is widely considered one of the best death metal albums of all time.

Cryptopsy's raw and blistering technical prowess set a precedent for extreme music. After all, their eldest statesmen did write the book on this style of drumming. But the band have continued to evolve throughout their storied career. Their 30-year discography defies any one categorization, incorporating everything from jazz fusion to mathy avant-garde rhythms and melodic experimentation before returning to their more brutal form.

Just last year, Cryptopsy won a JUNO Award for their most recent album, As Gomorrah Burns. This year, the band earned another prestigious honor: joining the celebration of death metal's most iconic band. While they continue to tour North America alongside Death to All, recently, Cryptopsy made a stop at Maryland Death Fest for a special 30th anniversary set of their debut album, Blasphemy Made Flesh.

Now that they've signed with Season of Mist, Cryptopsy are focused on keeping their momentum rolling. They're hitting the road this fall on a second tour of North America, this time with Carnifex. New music is also on the way, along with definitive reissues from their classic catalogue.

The band has issued the following statement about the signing:

"We are thrilled to announce that Cryptopsy has joined forced with Season of Mist! Season of Mist's dedication to artistic integrity and their track record of supporting diverse and innovative music make them the perfect partner for Cryptopsy. With their backing, we look forward to reaching new heights creatively, connecting with more fans and continuing to push the boundaries of extreme music. We are excited for the journey ahead and the opportunities this opens up for what's already an exciting new chapter of our band".

Cryptopsy is currently on the road with Death To All for The Scream Of Perseverance Tour 2024. Remaining dates are listed below.

June

14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

15 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

16 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

21 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

22 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

23 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

30 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

July

2 - Oklahoma, OK - 89th Street Collective

3 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

As mentioned, Cryptopsy took home the 2024 JUNO Award for this year's "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year" for their album, As Gomorrah Burns. The band issued the following statement:

"What a killer way to end a tour!

We stepped off stage last night in Derby 🇬🇧to discover that we won the The JUNO Award for 'Best Metal Album of the Year'!!! We are beyond excited and thank everyone involved for making this a reality.

Massive cheers to Danko Jones x Kataklysm x KEN mode x Voivod for keeping Canada weird with us."

The 2024 JUNO Awards took place in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Saturday, March 23rd. Nominees for "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year" included:

Cryptopsy - As Gomorrah Burns

Danko Jones - Electric Sounds

Kataklysm - Goliath

Ken Mode - Void

Voivod - Morgöth Tales

Artists considered for the 2024 JUNO Awards nominations had released albums during the eligibility period between September 1, 2022 and November 2, 2023.