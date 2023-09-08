CRYPTOPSY Unleash Death Metal Behemoth As Gomorrah Burns; "Godless Deceiver" Lyric Video Streaming

The wait is over... Canadian extreme-metal legends, Cryptopsy, have unleashed their massively-anticipated, catastrophic new album, As Gomorrah Burns, via Nuclear Blast Records. The tech-death masters’ 8th album, and first full-length in over a decade, arrives with a throat-punch of brutality as witnessed on singles like "Flayed The Swine" and "In Abeyance".

Now fully revealed, As Gomorrah Burns seethes with barbaric savagery over the course of eight vicious songs. Pure, unrelenting death metal made with no constraints or contritions orchestrated around a concept pitting the Biblical story of Sodom and Gomorrah against the modern-day Internet, both being origins invention and a cesspool of exploitation. The stories told on the record are based on real-life incidences - online stalkers, cults, misinformation, isolation, and intimidation - but ornamented deviously to enhance their potency.

Today, Cryptopsy has revealed a lyric video for their song, "Godless Deceiver", which takes listeners on a horrific tale of severe violence.

Vocalist Matt McGachy says of the song: “The lyrics of ‘Godless Deceiver’ are extremely vulgar and disgusting. As I was doing research for the album, I came across the story of Fabiane Maria de Jesus. A 33 year old woman from Guarujá, Brazil, which is a city outside of São Paulo.

She was brutally murdered by a mob of people that thought she was responsible of kidnappings in the area, following a Facebook post by a local news outlet. The newspaper reported that a woman had been seen abducting children, and many believed her motivation was witchcraft. A sketch of the woman the news outlet claimed was a child abductor was included with the alert, and resembled the victim. It turns out in the end that she was innocent. This group of vigilantes killed her for no reason whatsoever. It really brings into light the importance of never trusting what you see, read or hear about on the internet.

I decided to write the lyrics from the mobs perspective, which is why they are simplistic. Brutal lyrics about an extremely violent act. The mob never questions if they are doing the right thing, they just acted in unison.

It is one of the nastiest song I have ever written.”

Stream "Godless Deceiver" and purchase As Gomorrah Burns here. Watch a lyric video for the song below.

As Gomorrah Burns tracklisting:

"Lascivious Undivine"

"In Abeyance"

"Godless Deceiver"

"Ill Ender"

"Flayed The Swine"

"The Righteous Lost"

"Obeisant"

"Praise The Filth"

"Godless Deceiver" lyric video:

"Flayed The Swine" video:

"In Abeyance" video:

Cryptopsy are touring with special guests Abysmal Dawn, Hate and Visceral Disgorge. Tickets are available now, here.

Tour dates:

September

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Meadows

9 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

12 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug

14 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

15 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

16 - Dallas, TX - TBC

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

19 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

21 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

22 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

23 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading

24 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

27 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

29 - Denver, CO - HQ

30 - Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye Live

October

1 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

2 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

3 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

4 - Kingston, ON - Overtime Sports Bar

5 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De La Martiniere

6 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

(Photo - Mihaela Petrescu)