CRYPTOPSY Wins "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year" At 2024 JUNO Awards

Canadian extreme-metal legends, Cryptopsy, have taken home the 2024 JUNO Award for this year's "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year" for their album, As Gomorrah Burns.

The band has issued the following statement:

"What a killer way to end a tour!

We stepped off stage last night in Derby 🇬🇧to discover that we won the The JUNO Award for 'Best Metal Album of the Year'!!! We are beyond excited and thank everyone involved for making this a reality.

Massive cheers to Danko Jones x Kataklysm x KEN mode x Voivod for keeping Canada weird with us."

The 2024 JUNO Awards took place in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Saturday, March 23rd. Nominees for "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year" included:

Cryptopsy - As Gomorrah Burns

Danko Jones - Electric Sounds

Kataklysm - Goliath

Ken Mode - Void

Voivod - Morgöth Tales

Artists considered for the 2024 JUNO Awards nominations had released albums during the eligibility period between September 1, 2022 and November 2, 2023.