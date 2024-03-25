CRYPTOPSY Wins "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year" At 2024 JUNO Awards
March 25, 2024, 37 minutes ago
Canadian extreme-metal legends, Cryptopsy, have taken home the 2024 JUNO Award for this year's "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year" for their album, As Gomorrah Burns.
The band has issued the following statement:
"What a killer way to end a tour!
We stepped off stage last night in Derby 🇬🇧to discover that we won the The JUNO Award for 'Best Metal Album of the Year'!!! We are beyond excited and thank everyone involved for making this a reality.
Massive cheers to Danko Jones x Kataklysm x KEN mode x Voivod for keeping Canada weird with us."
The 2024 JUNO Awards took place in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Saturday, March 23rd. Nominees for "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year" included:
Cryptopsy - As Gomorrah Burns
Danko Jones - Electric Sounds
Kataklysm - Goliath
Ken Mode - Void
Voivod - Morgöth Tales
Artists considered for the 2024 JUNO Awards nominations had released albums during the eligibility period between September 1, 2022 and November 2, 2023.