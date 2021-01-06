CRYPTOSIS Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Prospect Of Immortality" Music Video

Dutch futuristic multi-metal eruption, Cryptosis, have released behind the scenes footage from the shoot for their latest video, “Prospect Of Immortality”. Find the new footage, as well as the official video, below.

On the single, the band stated: "'Prospect Of Immortality' is a song in which we used an experimental approach of songwriting. In contrast to other material, this song is a lot more atmospheric and doesn’t make use of a clear verse/chorus structure. The lyrics are written as a suicide note by a person who can no longer cope with the 24/7 surveillance and human experiments that she is being subjected too. The experiments and lost sense of reality has caused her to believe suicide is the only way out. Trapped inside a continuous cycle of endeavours, she is unable to succeed. The song consists of 5 chapters, each representing a different part of her reality."

Check out the previously released video for “Decypher”:

Cryptosis are:

Laurens Houvast (vocals/guitar)

Frank te Riet (bass/mellotron/backing vocals)

Marco Prij (drums)