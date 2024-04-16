CRYSTAL VIPER Release "Fever Of The Gods" Digital Single And Video; New Album Pre-Order Launched

Polish heavy metal act, Crystal Viper, will release their new studio album, The Silver Key, on June 28 via Listenable Records. It will be available as a vinyl record, compact disc, cassette, and digitally. The album is now available for pre-order, here.

The band have also released the new digital single, "Fever Of The Gods". Watch a video for the song below.

Band leader Marta Gabriel comments: "Not counting the intro (which is entitled 'Return To Providence'), 'Fever Of The Gods' is the opening song of the album, and the first single. We all agreed, that if we would need to show the world what the new album is all about with just 1 song, it needs to be this one. It is fast, very dynamic, and it has some new elements, but also very classic riffing and harmonies, and its chorus is very easy to remember. We also filmed a video for this song, together with the Grupa 13 production house. They did some amazing videos for bands such as Kreator, Arch Enemy or Behemoth, so we knew our song will be in right hands. Lyrics for 'Fever Of The Gods' are a story about meeting various shapeless forms during a dream-quest of Kadath. Lovecraft fans will probably have a big smile on their faces right now!"

As all the lyrics are once again inspired by the works of the father of cosmic horror, Howard Phillips Lovecraft, The Silver Key is a natural continuation of the previous full length release, The Cult, which came out on Listenable Records in 2021. In fact, working title of the new album was The Cult II. However, The Silver Key is an album with very own identity and character, and is without a doubt the most intense release that Crystal Viper ever recorded.

The new album is heavier, faster and darker, but at the same more epic and melodic than their previous works. In the past the band was very often balancing between power metal and heavy metal, but here, there’s no doubt that we are talking about pure heavy metal. The band had very unique approach to songwriting and production, which was almost like a tribute to classic Metal acts such as Iron Maiden or Judas Priest, but except that Crystal Viper decided to show their love for the metal culture, and incorporated in their songs several new elements, characteristic for other subgenres.

So don’t get fooled by the term “female-fronted” which is usually associated with softer genres: Crystal Viper, founded and led by the vocalist and bassist Marta Gabriel (who for the last few years played rhythm guitar for the band), is simply as that METAL, and very serious about it.

The Silver Key was produced and mastered by the heavy metal veteran Bart Gabriel, and was recorded and mixed by Rafal Kossakowski. Its cover artwork was painted by respected Guatemalan artist Mario Lopez, who was also responsible for the cover artwork of the previous album, The Cult.

Like before, CD and vinyl version of the album will include different bonus tracks. "I guess everyone expected us to record another classic heavy metal cover songs, but we have decided to do something unusual this time, and we recorded Bathory and Misfits covers," says Marta Gabriel. "Both bands had huge influence on me, Quorthon was an amazing composer, and I actually even named my horse after him! And as our new album has both this very in-your-face energy and horror vibes, we thought that the Misfits song will also be a very good choice" she adds.

The Silver Key tracklisting:

"Return To Providence"

"Fever Of The Gods"

"Old House In The Mist"

"The Key Is Lost"

"Heading Kadath"

"Book Of The Dead"

"The Silver Key"

"Wayfaring Dreamer"

"Escape From Yaddith"

"Cosmic Forces Overtake"

"Gods Of Thunder Of Wind And Of Rain" - CD bonus track

"Scream!" - LP bonus track

The album will be promoted on a European headlining tour, on which Crystal Viper will be joined by the US heavy metal act, Savage Master.

Tour dates:

September

21 - Zabrze, Poland - CK Wiatrak *

October

4 - Wurzburg, Germany - Keep It True Festival

6 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

8 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta

10 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

12 - Selb, Germany - Rockclub Nordbayern

13 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak

15 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

16 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

17 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er

18 - Turin, Italy - Ziggy Club

19 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

20 - Bilzen, Belgium - South Of Heaven

* no Savage Master

More tour dates and festival appearances to be announced shortly.

Crystal Viper is:

Marta Gabriel - vocals, bass guitar, guitar, piano

Lukasz ″Andy Wave″ Halczuch - lead and rhythm guitars

Kuba Galwas - drums and percussion

Eric Juris - lead and rhythm guitars