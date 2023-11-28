CRYSTAL VIPER Release “In The Haunted Chapel” Music Video; Announce New Album

Polish heavy metal act Crystal Viper are releasing music video for "In The Haunted Chapel" single, which came out digitally earlier this year. It's the first Crystal Viper video featuring Marta Gabriel on vocals and bass guitar (who played rhythm guitar between 2009 and 2022), and drummer Jakub Galwas, who joined Crystal Viper last year.

"The music video is one thing, but we have some other cool news to share as well," says Crystal Viper frontwoman and founder, Marta Gabriel. "We started to work on a new studio album, which will come out in the summer of 2024 on Listenable Records. We're very proud of what we achieved on our latest album, The Cult, so from one side you can expect its natural continuation - especially when it comes to lyrics, which once again are inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft - but from the other side, we prepared few surprises and we will explore some new territories. I think all Crystal Viper fans will be very happy, and I believe the album might be interesting for people who never listened to us," she adds.