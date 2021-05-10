CULT OF LILITH - Icelandic Delicacies Of The Thorrablot Festival

Cult Of Lilith present the extended "delicacies" video where vocalist Mario Infantes Ávalos tries some traditional Icelandic dishes for the first time.

In October 2020, Iceland's Cult Of Lilith released a video for "Atlas", a track from their debut full-length, Mara (Metal Blade Records). Watch below:

A frantic collision of death metal, prog, complex classical structures and more, Mara is a restless, constantly shifting collection that is as imaginative as it is compulsive. The album can be ordered here.

Mara tracklisting:

"Cosmic Maelstrom"
"Purple Tide"
"Enter the Mancubus"
"Atlas"
"Comatose"
"Profeta Paloma"
"Zángano"
"Le Soupir du Fantôme"

"Purple Tide" video:

 



