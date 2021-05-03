CULTED Shares Official Music Video For Cover Of GODFLESH Song "Crush My Soul"

Blackened industrial doom collective, Culted, have released the official music video for their faithful cover of Godflesh's iconic song, "Crush My Soul". The video, which was created entirely by the band, can be found below.

The band comments, "We are longtime admirers of Godflesh's body of sound and have attempted to respectfully interpret and do justice to an incredible song. 'Crush My Soul' was the first music we recorded for the album Nous and in many ways laid the emotive foundation for its modus operandi."

Nous is available to order here.

Tracklisting:

"Lowest Class"

"Lifers"

"One Last Smoke"

"Ankle Deep"

"Black Bird"

"Opiate the Hounds"

"Maze"

"Crown of Lies"

"The Grid"

"Crush My Soul" (Godflesh cover)

Album stream:

"Culted" video:

"Black Bird" video:

Lineup:

Matthew Friesen - guitar, bass, keyboards, noise and percussion

Michael Klassen - guitar, bass keyboards, noise and percussion

Kevin Stevenson - drums and percussion

Daniel Jansson - vocals and noise