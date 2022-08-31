CURRENTS Release Music Video For New Song “The Death We Seek”

Connecticut metalcore innovators Currents have shared the video for the new song "The Death We Seek."

"'The Death We Seek' is about the weight of our choices and our responsibility for their outcomes," singer Brian Wille offers. "The video follows two individuals attempting to stop a looming apocalypse, only to be sabotaged by forces beyond their control or understanding. This song was written shortly after the completion and release of [2020 full-length] The Way It Ends, and felt like the perfect way to build on and continue the story behind the music and reintroduce ourselves to the world."

No stranger to turning a critical eye toward both the external commotion and internal battles that rage deep within the confines of one's own mind, Currents don't pretend that life is a bed of well-placed roses. Rather, it has been by way of exploring the realms of our collective tortured psyches and ferociously searching for meaning amidst uncertain chaos that the band has won the hearts of metal fans across the globe; a feat evidenced by 80+ million catalog streams and packed tours supporting the likes of Ice Nine Kills, Thy Art is Murder, August Burns Red, As I Lay Dying, We Came As Romans, Fit For A King, and more.

Keen on backing up impactful themes such as heartache, abandonment, personal growth, and responsibility, with technical riffage and emotive atmospherics, Currents' second full-length album The Way It Ends (2020) saw them connect with their largest audience to date, selling over 6,000 vinyl despite the global touring shutdown, rocketing to No. 2 on the Top New Artist and Current Hard Rock Billboard Charts, and earning glowing praise from prominent outlets such as Kerrang!, Revolver, Rock Sound, and Metal Hammer.

The band is back with the first new materials since The Way It Ends with "The Death We Seek."

Recorded in December 2021 at guitarist Chris Wiseman's studio in Beacon, New York, Currents once again called upon The Way it Ends/I Let the Devil In producer Ryan Leitru (In Search Of Solace, Like Moths To Flames, WCAR), and seasoned mix/mastering engineer Jeff Dunne (Wage War, Silent Planet, Make Them Suffer) to help guide the sonic direction of their new track. Together, the team churned out a seething blend of progressive metalcore-laced elements and moody post-hardcore to fuel the fire of Currents' narrative message.

Biding their time for the right moment to strike, Currents — much like the apocalyptic collapse foretold in their latest single — plow ahead like an unstoppable force, expressing their vision through anguished eyes, pounding riffs, and the powerful desire to lay the groundwork for the plotlines of a larger story still to come.

Currents are:

Brian Wille — Vocals

Chris Wiseman — Guitar

Ryan Castaldi — Guitar

Christian Pulgarin — Bass

Matt Young — Drums