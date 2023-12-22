CURSE OF CAIN Live On Sabaton Cruise 2023 - Video Of Full Performance Streaming

In November, Swedish Sci-Fi metal act, Curse Of Cain, brought the tunes of their self-titled debut album to a stage 80 metres underground, delivering a top-notch production and much more to fans brave enough to descend into Tuna-Hästberg's Adventure Mine (near Borlänge, Sweden).

Just a few weeks later, the outfit got invited to perform at Swedish heavy metallers Sabaton's very own cruise. The show marked a very special occasion for the group, that's why they actually wanted to make people from all around the world enjoy their performance by streaming it live online. But not always everything works smoothly, and even Curse Of Cain couldn't escape technical problems this time.

Today, the band are pleased to unroll a little pre-X-mas gift for the "Children Of Cain" and to release the complete show (including original sound, etc.). Watch the full onboard set below.

Curse Of Cain recall: "The cruise was a blast for sure: A boat full of metal heads and great bands - what could go wrong? We are more than thankful that we got to join this event. Let's do it again!"

Curse Of Cain's self-titled debut album is out now via Atomic Fire Records. The album ranges from modern metal stompers to bitingly aggressive melodic death grandezza, from traditional heavy metal hook magic to menacing soundscapes from a future in ruins. This is an epic sci-fi blockbuster turned addictive metal record and a new chapter in terms of heavy metal storytelling.

Curse Of Cain’s inaugural studio offering is in a world of its own. More theater play than metal record, the record acts as a dystopian narrative set in a lost world where each band member becomes a bizarre character, fulfilling a role that goes far beyond mere making music with some pals. Elaborating on the ecclesiastical and bloodthirsty story of Cain, son to Adam and Eve and thought by some to be the father of all vampires, the album follows this cursed character through his immortality in a ruinous and crumbling world.

Recorded between 2017 and 2020 in their own studio with Alexander Backlund handling producing and mixing duties, Curse Of Cain is the overture to an epic poem the world of heavy metal has not yet seen. The Pirate’s former bandmate Ken Kängström (Follow The Cipher) contributes some songwriting and Tommy Johansson (Sabaton, Majestica) tracked a guitar solo for opening track “The Mark.”

Curse Of Cain is available on CD jewelcase, LP on Orange vinyl, and digitally. Order the album in the physical format of your choice, save it on your favorite DSP, or order it digitally here.

Tracklisting:

"The Mark"

"Alive"

"Embrace Your Darkness"

"Blame"

"Hurt"

"Never See The Light Again"

"The Ground"

"Dead And Buried"

"Blood The End"

“Blame” video:

"Embrace Your Darkness" video:

"Embrace Your Darkness" live video:

“Alive” video:

"Alive" live video:

Curse Of Cain is:

Soulkeeper - vocals

Rainbow - vocals, percussion

The Pirate - bass, vocals

Timekeeper - guitars

Mechanic - drums

(Photo - George Grigoriadis)