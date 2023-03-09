CURSE OF CAIN Release Official Live Video For "Embrace Your Darkness"

Swedish modern sci-fi metal outfit Curse Of Cain, who recently joined the Atomic Fire Records roster and released a music video for their single "Embrace Your Darkness", have now released an official live video for the track. Watch below:

"Embrace Your Darkness" will be featured on the band's upcoming self-title album, out on May 12 and available for pre-order here.

Get ready for some movie metal with a dark touch! The stories of Curse Of Cain are set in a dystopian futuristic world and circle around a band of Misfits, who travel the world and play shows to keep their main goal unnoticed: Save the world and keep it clean from parasites that infect humans - here in this dark future of the year 2076…

This unique project creates a full cinematic universe with many special characters that tell us omnious cyberpunk tales in music, film and pictures. The music tells the tales of a character named Cain and his life. We enter the story after the Red War in the year 2076 and there we get to follow The Band and Cain's struggles in this world.

This debut album, mixed and mastered by Alexander Backlund, focuses on the question how Cain became who he is, and the struggles in the long life he had.

Tracklisting:

"The Mark"

"Alive"

"Embrace Your Darkness"

"Blame"

"Hurt"

"Never See The Light Again"

"The Ground"

"Dead And Buried"

"Blood The End"

"Embrace Your Darkness" video:

“Alive” video:

Curse Of Cain is:

Soulkeeper - vocals

Rainbow - vocals, percussion

The Pirate - bass, vocals

Timekeeper - guitars

Mechanic - drums