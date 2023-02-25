CURSE OF CAIN Release Official Video For "Embrace Your Darkness"

Swedish modern sci-fi metal outfit Curse Of Cain recently joined the Atomic Fire Records roster. Check out the officiakl video for their new single, "Embrace Your Darkness", below.

Forged in 2000 by ex-Follow The Cipher and ex-Ad Infinitum forward-thinking bassist Jonas Asplind, Curse Of Cain focuses on both musical and visual elements to create a futuristic dystopian world while simultaneously unfolding fascinating stories about strong characters such as Cain himself.

Comments the band, "We are beyond excited and really looking forward to this collaboration. Atomic Fire Records is the perfect partner for us, and we are happy to take this huge next step together with them.”

Adds Atomic Fire Records CEO Markus Wosgien, "We were all completely impressed by what Curse Of Cain presented to us with their debut album: a coherent, exciting concept and a multi-faceted album with numerous catchy tunes. In short, everything is right here and fantastic musicians come together who have created something unique. I've had a close friendship with Jonas Asplind since his time in Follow The Cipher, so I'm all the more pleased to be able to further promote his musical career and to be able to walk with him. Curse Of Cain is one of the most exciting newcomers of the hour. Look forward to something very special!"

Check out the studio version of “Alive”.

"'Alive' is the natural song for us to start of with,” the band notes. “It’s catchy but dark at the same time; it really captures the movie metal feeling that is our signature.”

The video for “Alive” was produced and directed by George Grigoriadis and Jonas Asplind and filmed and edited by Grigoriadis. The story is by Grigoriadis and Victor Ganebrant.

The band’s debut album, Curse Of Cain, will see release in May 2023. Further details on the concept and the ordeal of Cain and his band of misfits will be revealed soon!

"Alive" (Live On Earth version)

Curse Of Cain is:

Soulkeeper - vocals

Rainbow - vocals, percussion

The Pirate - bass, vocals

Timekeeper - guitars

Mechanic - drums