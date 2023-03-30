CURSE OF CAIN Release Visualizer For New Single "Hurt"; Band Genesis Video Series Launched

Swedish modern sci-fi metal outfit, Curse Of Cain, will release their self-titled debut album on May 12 via Atomic Fire Records.

With their third digital single, “Hurt”, the group has released a "short movie gone metal," impressively demonstrating their cunning prowess. The dystopian song leads the listener through a lost world built by the band with bassist Jonas "The Pirate" Asplind (ex-Follow The Cipher, ex-Ad Infinitum) and its accompanying video was directed and edit by Asplind himself.

Comments the band, "'Hurt' is one of the heavy songs on this album: aggressive and dark with a lot of emotions, garnished by some great guest growls from producer Alexander Backlund (Letters From The Colony)."

Stream/purchase the track here

View the first four segments of the band genesis video series below:

The Curse Of Cain album ranges from modern metal stompers to bitingly aggressive melodic death grandezza, from traditional heavy metal hook magic to menacing soundscapes from a future in ruins. This is an epic sci-fi blockbuster turned addictive metal record and a new chapter in terms of heavy metal storytelling.

Curse Of Cain’s inaugural studio offering is in a world of its own. More theater play than metal record, the record acts as a dystopian narrative set in a lost world where each band member becomes a bizarre character, fulfilling a role that goes far beyond mere making music with some pals. Elaborating on the ecclesiastical and bloodthirsty story of Cain, son to Adam and Eve and thought by some to be the father of all vampires, the album follows this cursed character through his immortality in a ruinous and crumbling world.

Recorded between 2017 and 2020 in their own studio with Alexander Backlund handling producing and mixing duties, Curse Of Cain is the overture to an epic poem the world of heavy metal has not yet seen. The Pirate’s former bandmate Ken Kängström (Follow The Cipher) contributes some songwriting and Tommy Johansson (Sabaton, Majestica) tracked a guitar solo for opening track “The Mark.”

Curse Of Cain will be available on CD jewelcase, LP on Orange vinyl, and digitally. Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favorite DSP, or pre-order it digitally to receive “Hurt,” “Embrace Your Darkness,” and “Alive”, here.

Tracklisting:

"The Mark"

"Alive"

"Embrace Your Darkness"

"Blame"

"Hurt"

"Never See The Light Again"

"The Ground"

"Dead And Buried"

"Blood The End"

"Embrace Your Darkness" video:

"Embrace Your Darkness" live video:

“Alive” video:

"Alive" live video:

Curse Of Cain is:

Soulkeeper - vocals

Rainbow - vocals, percussion

The Pirate - bass, vocals

Timekeeper - guitars

Mechanic - drums

(Photo - George Grigoriadis)