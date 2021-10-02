CYHRA - European Support Tour 2021 With TWILIGHT FORCE Cancelled

Swedish bashers Cyhra have checked in with the following update:

"We’re extremely sorry that we have to announce that the European Tour, that was supposed to start on October 2nd with Twilight Force and Silver Bullet, is cancelled. The reason being the same than on all tours, shows, events, etc. since 2020.

Please address all questions regarding the already bought tickets etc. to the Twilight Force camp since the only info we have is that the tour is cancelled.

All the best and hope to see you on tour sooner than later."

The International Metal Army have released their first single, a cover of “Eraser” originally recorded by Ed Sheeran. Watch the official video below.

T.I.M.A is a collective formed by experienced hard rock and heavy metal musicians from all over the globe:

Jake E (Cyhra, ex-Amaranthe) - vocals

Bill Hudson (NorthTale, TSO, Doro, ex-U.D.O) - guitar

Mikael Planefeldt (NorthTale, Gathering of Kings) - bass

Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Silent Skies) - keyboards

Alex Landenburg (Kamelot, Cyhra) - drums

The track was mixed by Vikram Shankar, video editing was done by Jake E.