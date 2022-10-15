CYHRA - Four Shows Added To January 2023 No Halos In Hell Japan Tour
October 15, 2022, 22 minutes ago
Back in August, Cyhra featuring former Amaranthe vocalist Jake E and Kamelot drummer Alex Landenburg, announced their rescheduled No Halos In Hell tour dates for Japan. The shows were scrapped for 2022 due to the global pandemic.
Four shows have now been added to the tour. The band's schedule is now as follows:
January
19 - Duo Music Exchange - Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
20 - Duo Music Exchange - Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
21 - Imaike Huck Finn - Nagoya, Japan
22 - Am Hall - Osaka, Japan
24 - Varon - Osaka, Japan
25 - Imaike Huck Finn - Nagoya, Japan
26 - Space Odd - Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
27 - Space Odd - Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
28 - Koenji High - Suginami City, Tokyo, Japan
Cyhra recently released a new single, "Ready To Rumble". Check out the official video below, stream and purchase the song here.
The song will appear on the band's new studio album, due to be released in 2023.