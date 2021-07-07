CYHRA Frontman JAKE E Shares Orchestral Cover Of "Dreams Gone Wrong" By REHN STILLNIGHT (Video)

Cyhra frontman Jake E has shared an orchestral cover on social media of the band's song "Dreams Gone Wrong", performed by Rehn Stillnight . Check it out below.

Jake: "Just wow. Thank you, Rehn Stillnight"

"Dreams Gone Wrong" is taken from Cyhra's 2019 album, No Halos In Hell.

Loaded with melodic vocal hooks and heavy yet dynamic guitars that stay nailed to the brain for days, this sophomore full-length release proves Jake E (ex-Amaranthe), Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) and Alex Landenburg (Kamelot) are a band ready to take the world by storm.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

