CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Gearing Up To Release Second Solo Album; New Single "The Bad Boy" Available For Pre-Save

Cyhra / Red Wolf guitarist Euge Valovirta is gearing up to release his second solo album. Details will be revealed soon, but in the meantime the first single, "The Bad Boy", can be pre-saved via DistroKid here. Official release date for the single is May 19th.

Cyhra recently checked in with the following update:

"We are extremely happy and excited to announce that we are joining forces with our friends in Twilight Force touring Europe and the UK! Sadly, our 2020 No Halos In Hell Tour abruptly ended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To finally announce that we are going back on the road again, feels almost somewhat surreal.

Honestly, the happiness we are feeling about this upcoming tour is overwhelming! We can't wait to meet all the fans that have been away from live music just as long as us! Hope to see you all then!"

Loaded with melodic vocal hooks and heavy yet dynamic guitars that stay nailed to the brain for days, Cyhra's No Halos In Hell album proves Jake E (ex-Amaranthe), Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) and Alex Landenburg (Kamelot) are a band ready to take the world by storm.

No Halos In Hell is available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Dreams Gone Wrong" video:

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Battle From Within" lyric video: