CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Mods His Marshall Plexi Amp To EDDIE VAN HALEN's Specs (Video)

Cyhra guitarist Euge Valovirta has uploaded another gear talk video to his official YouRube channel. Check it out below.

Valovirta: "Join me on the journey where my Marshall 1959HW Plexi from 2023 transforms into one Bad Boy of an amp by modding it to the specs of Eddie Van Halen's legendary Plexi from 1968. And how it then compares to my Marshall JCM800 2203 from 1984 aka The Bad Boy."

Valovirta recently released his new solo single, "Testify" (feat. Samy Elbanna). It is available on all major streaming platforms here.

"Testify" is taken from Valovirta's forthcoming solo album, Hardtones.

Hardtones will be released on May 31st. Pre-order CD, vinyl LP and bundle formats here.

Tracklist:

"Testify" (feat. Samy Elbanna)

"The Game" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)

"Gone Without A Trace" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"⁠Pasadena ’78" (feat. Jules Näveri)

"⁠Rock & Roll Unites" (feat. Jake E)

"Fast Living, Slow Suicide" (feat. Olli Herman)

"⁠Going Down The Hole" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"⁠⁠Not My Time" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)

"Wake Up" (feat. Pekka Heino)

"⁠Flesh From The Bone" (feat. Samy Elbanna)

"⁠Road Song II" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"The Game"