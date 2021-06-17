CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Releases "A Song For An Absent Friend" From Forthcoming Solo Album - "This One Is For Alexi..."

Cyhra / Red Wolf guitarist Euge Valovirta has released the third single from his forthcoming second solo album, Shooting From The Hip, due out on June 30th. Check out "A Song For An Absent Friend" below, now available on all digital platforms found here.

Valovirta originally posted the track on line shortly after the news broke that Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho had passed away at the end of December along with the following message:

"This one is for Alexi, but also for all the late friends. And to my Grandpa, who passed away some time ago. This song actually got its start after my Grandpa’s passing and I came back to it after Alexi passed away ‘cos I felt that I had to 'play my feelings out' somehow.

Alexi and I weren’t the closest friends but every time we met we always had such a great time. Whether it was playing on each of other’s albums, doing guitar clinics or playing occasional live shows or just hanging out. He was one of the most caring, humble and nicest guys I’ve ever met and it feels so unfair that he isn’t with us anymore. And he was one of the best guitar players. Ever."