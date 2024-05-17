CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Releases New Solo Single "Fast Living, Slow Suicide" Featuring RECKLESS LOVE Vocalist OLLI HERMAN; Official Video Streaming

Cyhra guitarist Euge Valovirta has released the new solo single, "Fast Living, Slow Suicide", featuring Reckless Love vocalist Olli Herman. Watch the official video below.

"Fast Living, Slow Suicide" is taken from Valovirta's forthcoming solo album, Hardtones, which will be released on May 31st. Pre-order CD, vinyl LP and bundle formats here.

Tracklist:

"Testify" (feat. Samy Elbanna)

"The Game" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)

"Gone Without A Trace" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"⁠Pasadena ’78" (feat. Jules Näveri)

"⁠Rock & Roll Unites" (feat. Jake E)

"Fast Living, Slow Suicide" (feat. Olli Herman)

"⁠Going Down The Hole" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"⁠⁠Not My Time" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)

"Wake Up" (feat. Pekka Heino)

"⁠Flesh From The Bone" (feat. Samy Elbanna)

"⁠Road Song II" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"The Game"

"Testify"