CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Releases New Solo Single "The Game" Featuring OCEAHOARSE Members; Third Solo Album Due In May

February 23, 2024, an hour ago

news cyhra euge valovirta oceanhoarse heavy metal

CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Releases New Solo Single "The Game" Featuring OCEAHOARSE Members; Third Solo Album Due In May

Cyhra guitarist Euge Valovirta has checked in with the the fiollowing update:
 
"The first single and music video, 'The Game' - featoring Joonas Kosonen and Ben Varon - from my forthcoming third solo album, Hardtones, is out now."

Hardtones will be released on May 31st. Pre-order CD, vinyl LP and bundle formats here.

Tracklist:

"Testify" (feat. Samy Elbanna)
"The Game" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)
"Gone Without A Trace" (feat. Nico Hartonen)
"⁠Pasadena ’78" (feat. Jules Näveri)
"⁠Rock & Roll Unites" (feat. Jake E)
"Fast Living, Slow Suicide" (feat. Olli Herman)
"⁠Going Down The Hole" (feat. Nico Hartonen)
"⁠⁠Not My Time" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)
"Wake Up" (feat. Pekka Heino)
"⁠Flesh From The Bone" (feat. Samy Elbanna)
"⁠Road Song II" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"The Game"



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources