CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Releases New Solo Single "The Game" Featuring OCEAHOARSE Members; Third Solo Album Due In May
February 23, 2024, an hour ago
Cyhra guitarist Euge Valovirta has checked in with the the fiollowing update:
"The first single and music video, 'The Game' - featoring Joonas Kosonen and Ben Varon - from my forthcoming third solo album, Hardtones, is out now."
Hardtones will be released on May 31st. Pre-order CD, vinyl LP and bundle formats here.
Tracklist:
"Testify" (feat. Samy Elbanna)
"The Game" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)
"Gone Without A Trace" (feat. Nico Hartonen)
"Pasadena ’78" (feat. Jules Näveri)
"Rock & Roll Unites" (feat. Jake E)
"Fast Living, Slow Suicide" (feat. Olli Herman)
"Going Down The Hole" (feat. Nico Hartonen)
"Not My Time" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)
"Wake Up" (feat. Pekka Heino)
"Flesh From The Bone" (feat. Samy Elbanna)
"Road Song II" (feat. Nico Hartonen)
