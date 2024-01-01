CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Shares MACHINE HEAD Guitar Tone And Gear Instructional Video

Cyhra guitarist Euge Valovirta has shared another instructional video along with the following message:

"I wrote a song in the spirit of Machine Head and I go through the gear I used, and what Machine Head uses / has used. And also how I mixed the song guitarwise."

Cyhra held an album release party in Gothenburg, Sweden at Valand on The Vertigo Trigger's release day. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Ashlight"

"Let's Have My Story Told"

"Letter to Myself"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"I Am the One"

"1,000,000 Fahrenheit"

"Karma"

"Heartrage"

"Battle From Within"

"Ready to Rumble"

"Life Is A Hurricane"

"Live A Little"

"If I"

"Here to Save You"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Out of My Life"