CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Shares MACHINE HEAD Guitar Tone And Gear Instructional Video
January 1, 2024, 21 minutes ago
Cyhra guitarist Euge Valovirta has shared another instructional video along with the following message:
"I wrote a song in the spirit of Machine Head and I go through the gear I used, and what Machine Head uses / has used. And also how I mixed the song guitarwise."
Cyhra held an album release party in Gothenburg, Sweden at Valand on The Vertigo Trigger's release day. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Ashlight"
"Let's Have My Story Told"
"Letter to Myself"
"Bye Bye Forever"
"I Am the One"
"1,000,000 Fahrenheit"
"Karma"
"Heartrage"
"Battle From Within"
"Ready to Rumble"
"Life Is A Hurricane"
"Live A Little"
"If I"
"Here to Save You"
"Dreams Gone Wrong"
"Out of My Life"