CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Shares Playthrough / Production Video Of METALLICA's "Enter Sandman"

Cyhra guitarist Euge Valovirta has launched a new series called In Depth via his YouTube channel, where he recreates a track (without vocals), plays it, and then goes through the production and mix. In the clip below he tackles Metallica's "Enter Sandman".

Cyhra, also featuring former Amaranthe vocalist Jake E and Kamelot drummer Alex Landenburg, recently released a new single, "Ready To Rumble". Check out the official video below, stream and purchase the song here.

The song will appear on the band's new studio album, due to be released in 2023.