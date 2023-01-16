CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Shares Rehearsal / Warm-Up Video For Upcoming Japan Tour
January 16, 2023, 17 minutes ago
In August 2022, Cyhra featuring former Amaranthe vocalist Jake E and Kamelot drummer Alex Landenburg, announced their rescheduled No Halos In Hell tour dates for Japan. The shows were scrapped for early 2022 due to the global pandemic.
Guitarist Euge Valovirta has shared a rehearsal video for the tour, running through information, his gear, sounds, and a warm-up exercise.
Four shows have now been added to the tour. The band's schedule is as follows:
January
19 - Duo Music Exchange - Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
20 - Duo Music Exchange - Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
21 - Imaike Huck Finn - Nagoya, Japan
22 - Am Hall - Osaka, Japan
24 - Varon - Osaka, Japan
25 - Imaike Huck Finn - Nagoya, Japan
26 - Space Odd - Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
27 - Space Odd - Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
28 - Koenji High - Suginami City, Tokyo, Japan
Cyhra recently released a new single, "Ready To Rumble". Check out the official video below, stream and purchase the song here.
The song will appear on the band's new studio album, due to be released in 2023.