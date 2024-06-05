CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Talks Making Of Hardtones Solo Album In New Video

Cyhra guitarist Euge Valovirta has released his third solo album, Hardtones, out via Gramophone Records. He has shared a post-release video discussing the making of the album. Check it out below.

To celebrate the release of Hardtones, Valovirta launched a new single, "Flesh From The Bone" (feat. Samy Elbanna); check out the official video below.

About the single, Valovirta had this to say:

"I saw a dream about 'Flesh From The Bone', or actually just from the easy middle section, where the camera is zooming to Samy’s face and he is singing with eyes closed, and just before the song kicks in again he opens his eyes and then we both rock out with our axes like we’d be in a medieval battle. I called director Joel Korhonen / Noisemedia and he was on board, so we did the video. The song is one of the few arranged for two guitars so it seemed natural that we both play guitar in the video."

Samy Elbanna: "I really loved doing this track, because it’s very different from a lot of the stuff we’ve done with Euge before - we dive deeper into a modern metal soundscape and there’s a certain sense of frailty in the track and lyrics that I really like. We wanted something simple and powerful for the video, and the end result absolutely blew me away, it really captures the essence of the song perfectly!"

Tracklist:

"Testify" (feat. Samy Elbanna)

"The Game" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)

"Gone Without A Trace" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"⁠Pasadena ’78" (feat. Jules Näveri)

"⁠Rock & Roll Unites" (feat. Jake E)

"Fast Living, Slow Suicide" (feat. Olli Herman)

"⁠Going Down The Hole" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"⁠⁠Not My Time" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)

"Wake Up" (feat. Pekka Heino)

"⁠Flesh From The Bone" (feat. Samy Elbanna)

"⁠Road Song II" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

