CYHRA Members Guest On New ENIGMATIC ENTRANCE Single "Space Drifter"; Lyric Video Streaming

Enigmatic Entrance is a project launched by guitarist / songwriter Timo Lehmikangas, and he is gearing up to release the new album, Becoming Daylight, featuring members of Cyhra, Kamelot, Sonata Arctica, Metalite and Soilwork. The new single, "Space Drifter", features Cyhra's Jake E, Euge Valovirta and Alex Landenburg is streaming below.

It is available via Spotify as both the single and instrumental version here.

Players:

Instrumentals / Composition - Timo Lehmikangas

Vocals / Lyrics - Ryan Strain & Jake E (Cyhra, ex-Amaranthe)

Guitar solo - Euge Valovirta (Cyhra, Red Wolf)

Drums - Alex Landenburg (Cyhra, Kamelot)

Orchestra - Devel Sullivan

