CYHRA - New Single / Video "Ready To Rumble" Streaming

Cyhra, featuring former Amaranthe vocalist Jake E and Kamelot drummer Alex Landenburg, have released a new single, "Ready To Rumble". Check out the official video below, stream and purchase the song here.

The song will appear on the band's new studio album, due to be released in 2023.

Cyhra have announced their rescheduled No Halos In Hell tour dates for Japan. The shows were scrapped for 2022 due to the global pandemic.